Several recent fires have devastated some local families.
A blaze that started late Saturday at 7525 S. State St. in Lowville killed two people and injured one. Authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident.
Another fire early Sunday at 1813 State Route 26 in Boonville rendered the home uninhabitable. It appeared to begin in the owner’s pellet stove.
An Antwerp resident lost his home Nov. 26 to a blaze. Firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene for several hours.
Relief organizations do what they can to respond to the needs of victims. When disasters strike, they don’t hesitate to jump into action.
Losing property at any time of the year is horrific. But the work put in by people to help those affected can be made more challenging in winter conditions.
Groups such as the American Red Cross and Salvation Army offer services for people who have experienced significant losses by fires. They provide items needed in the short term by victims. They also help find temporary shelter and give financial assistance.
The American Red Cross annually responds to an average of more than 62,000 disasters nationwide, according to information on its website. About 90 percent of these are residential fires.
“No one else does this: not the government, not other charities,” according to the organization’s website. “From small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, the American Red Cross goes wherever we’re needed so people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals when they need them most.”
Responding to emergencies will always be a priority for the American Red Cross. But the group also helps people reduce the likelihood of crises through community outreach programs.
The American Red Cross began its Home Fire Campaign in 2014. Since then, this effort has helped save more than 650 lives, installed nearly 2 million smoke detectors in homes and made more than 822,000 households safer, according to the website’s information.
The Salvation Army, an international Christian denomination, also provides services for people who have been hit by disasters. Church staff members and volunteers offer necessary items as well as emotional and spiritual support and long-term assistance. They help victims and rescue personnel.
“The Salvation Army is one of the nation’s largest federally recognized emergency disaster services agencies, providing relief to 1 million to 2 million disaster survivors and first-responders each year in the United States. The Salvation Army responds to dozens of natural and man-made disasters across the country each year,” according to information on its website. “All Salvation Army disaster response services are managed locally by people who live and work in the communities they serve. Our volunteers are fully trained and well-equipped to provide shelter, food, clothing and spiritual comfort. We are prepared to meet specific short and long-term needs of communities.”
These vital services require monetary donations throughout the year. As we venture through the holiday season, it’s important to remember the essential role these organizations play when deciding on charitable giving.
The Red Kettle campaign held each Christmas is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year. Contributions made to organization through the annual Old Newsboys Day, which will be held Friday in Jeffersoin and Lewis counties, help the group in meeting this year-end goal. This is an ideal way to assist the Salvation Army maintain its disaster relief services.
The American Red Cross’s three north country offices are at 435A MWR Drive at Fort Drum, 23 Emory St. in Morrisonville and 203 Hamilton St. in Watertown. The Salvation Army staffs centers at 401 Franklin St. in Ogdensburg, 73 W. 2nd St. in Oswego and 723 State St. in Watertown.
We never know when an emergency will occur or who will be affected. Please donate to the groups at this time to ensure they can continue the services they provide to those most in need.
