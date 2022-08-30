Many people doubt that the Inflation Reduction Act will achieve its lofty goals of curtailing both rising prices and greenhouse gas emissions.
So how effective the legislation signed into law earlier this month will be in the long run isn’t yet certain. The good news is that it won’t change how a poor policy was revised for the better.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 capped the amount of local and state taxes that Americans could deduct on their federal returns to $10,000. Officials from high-tax states, such as New York, strongly opposed the measure. This meant that many of their constituents would actually feel the pinch from their excessive spending habits.
While still governor, Andrew M. Cuomo joined several other states in suing the federal government over the measure in 2019. The states argued the cap unconstitutionally interferes with their sovereign authority to levy and collect property and income taxes.
In late 2021, the Second Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals rejected their arguments and upheld a previous court ruling. The court found that neither Article I of the Constitution nor the 16th Amendment bars Congress from curtailing the SALT deduction, even if that means citizens in certain states will pay billions of dollars in additional federal taxes. Such injuries aren’t significant enough to be coercive under the 10th Amendment, the appeals court ruled.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case earlier this year. Critics of the SALT deduction cap came to end of their judicial avenues for reversing this new policy.
They pinned their hopes on the Inflation Reduction Act, which was a reconstituted version of the White House’s Build Back Better plan. But Democrats on Capitol Hill removed this provision to attract enough skeptics within their party to pass what they considered the most important items in their legislation.
This is a bright spot, at least for the short term. The federal government should not subsidize irresponsible spending and taxing by states such as New York and California. However, higher SALT deductions will resume within a few years if no changes are made to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
“Unchanged is the SALT (state and local income tax deduction) cap. The $10,000 limit on the amount of state and local taxes deductible from federal income was enacted in 2017 and sunsets after 2025, under current law. The cap disproportionately impacts expensive, high-tax Blue States, including New York, where it’s exacerbated the effect of the state’s high marginal tax rates on top earners in Manhattan, hitting hard as well upper middle class homeowners in expensive areas on Long Island and elsewhere downstate,” Peter Warren, director of research at the Empire Center for Public Policy in Albany, wrote Aug. 11 on his group’s website. “Recent state budget updates document extensive use of the Pass Through Entity Tax, under which many state taxpayers now treat a significant amount of income as business rather than personal income and, thus, no longer are impacted by the SALT cap. But that doesn’t include everyone. Many high-income and/or house-rich New Yorkers still generate their earnings as personal income fully subject to the federal SALT cap.”
Those on Capitol Hill working to revive the former SALT deduction policy don’t make much sense. They’re more inclined to decry the loss of tax revenue into the coffers of the federal government. The SALT deduction does just this.
The deduction also benefits much wealthier individuals by subsidizing what they pay to state and local governments. Many of these same lawmakers then look for new ways to drain money out of rich taxpayers.
If officials from high-tax states don’t want their wealthier residents to experience the pain of their high-tax policies, they need to amend their practices. Otherwise, milking the rich will become more difficult once members of this elite club start leaving for greener pastures.
