When designing an outdoor space for recreational use, renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted operated by a set of principles.
One of his most notable works was Central Park in New York City. But he worked in various other regions of the country as well. According to the National Association for Olmsted Parks, here are the principles that guided Olmsted’s creations:
■ A genius of place: The design should take advantage of unique characteristics of the site, even its disadvantages. The design should be developed and refined with intimate knowledge of the site.
■ Unified composition: All elements of the landscape design should be made subordinate to an overarching design purpose. The design should avoid decorative treatment of plantings and structures so that the landscape experience will ring organic and true.
■ Orchestration of movement: The composition should subtly direct movement through the landscape. There should be separation of ways, as in parks and parkways, for efficiency and amenity of movement and to avoid collision or the apprehension of collision between different kinds of traffic.
■ Orchestration of use: The composition should artfully insert a variety of uses into logical precincts, ensuring the best possible site for each use and preventing competition between uses.
■ Sustainable design and environmental conservation: The design should allow for long-term maintenance and ensure the realization and perpetuation of the design intent. Plant materials should thrive, be non-invasive and require little maintenance. The design should conserve the natural features of the site to the greatest extent possible and provide for the continued ecological health of the area.
■ A comprehensive approach: The composition should be comprehensive and seek to have a healthful influence beyond its boundaries. In the same way, the design must acknowledge and take into consideration what surrounds it. It should create complimentary effects. When possible, public grounds should be connected by greenways and boulevards so as to extend and maximize park spaces.
Watertown has benefited from Olmsted’s vision for green spaces since the late 19th century. After the landscape architect retired in 1895, his firm was taken over by his sons Frederick Olmsted Jr. and John C. Olmsted.
John C. Thompson, an industrialist from the area, purchased and donated land to the city for a park a few years later, according to a website for Thompson Park. Olmsted recommended to Thompson the business now operated by his sons for consideration in designing this new public space. The Olmsted brothers began their designs for the park in 1899.
For all these years, Thompson Park has been a cherished community asset. It’s a gorgeous section of the city, providing a wonderful outdoor experience for people who visit it each day. Among other events, it hosts the annual Concert in the Park around the Fourth of July featuring the Orchestra of Northern New York and a fireworks display.
Therefore, maintaining it remains an essential task for the City Council. Over the years, city officials have proposed different plans for Thompson Park. Some of these have been adopted while others have been discarded.
Council members agreed to create a master plan for Thompson Park, and we believe this is an excellent idea. In part, it would provide guidance for how to prioritize financing projects for the park in the future. During its July 18 meeting, the council hired GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying of Watertown and Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners PPLC of New York City to draft the master plan, according to a story published July 19 by the Watertown Daily Times.
The consultants intend to seek public input on the master plan, and this is vital. They should conduct a campaign to receive feedback from residents on what they would like to see, and public hearings need to be held once the document before it’s approved.
We urge everyone involved in this endeavor to reflect on Olmsted’s dream for public spaces to ensure Thompson Park serves its role. The council has embarked upon the appropriate process to achieve this objective, and we hope residents take advantage of this project to see the park retain its value.
