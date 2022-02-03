Eight years ago, Bradford Minnick and Jamie Weinberg announced plans to breathe new life into Clayton’s historic Thousand Islands Inn.
They bought this 125-year-old structure in late 2013. According to local legend, this is where the Thousand Islands salad dressing was first served. Minnick and Weinberg wanted to reopen the business by the summer of 2014 as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and piano bar.
However, the village government halted renovation efforts by citing the business for various code infractions. Minnick and Weinberg sued authorities for violating their civil rights.
The legal cases wound their way through the judicial system. Thankfully, both sides recently settled all their differences. The village agreed to pay Minnick and Weinberg $350,000.
Mayor Norma Zimmer expressed her desire to see something done with the Thousand Island Inn.
“We’re hoping to see the inn restored to its former glory in the near future,” she said, according to a story published Jan. 20 by the Watertown Daily Times. “We’ll work with the current owners or, if they choose to move on now, the future owner to see if we can get this thing renovated.”
It would be good to see the structure rehabilitated and used again by members of the public. It has a lot of history and could add to the thriving business district in Clayton.
However, there are a few challenges that need to be addressed before this can occur.
Are Minnick and Weinberg willing to return to their initial plans? Do they or potential new owners have the resources necessary to sufficiently upgrade the aging building? Can a 12-room hotel sustain itself financially in a downtown that’s been significantly improved over the past decade?
Now that all legal actions have been settled, the owners of the building and village officials can focus on looking forward. We hope a feasible plan will be developed to put the Thousand Islands Inn back to good use.
