A proposal delayed for a few years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is on the statewide ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.
The Clean Air, Clean Water and Green Jobs Bond Act will ask if voters approve of the state issuing $4.2 billion in bonds for environmental projects. The plan garnered support from conservation groups.
“The 2022 Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Bond Act is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the state to invest in Adirondack water, wildlife and wildlands and create quality jobs that will support local communities and protect public health. This bond act is a way to help pay for many environmental programs that will benefit both our natural and human communities in the Adirondack Park and around the state,” according to a statement by the Adirondack Council. “It has been [more than] 20 years since the last environmental bond act was implemented in New York state. The Adirondack Park faces pressing challenges from climate change to overuse of popular wilderness trails. Aging clean water infrastructure, increasingly severe and frequent storm events and insufficient recreational infrastructure to protect Adirondack Wilderness Areas are all important issues that the bond act will help address. Investment in this bond act will help spur our economy and put people to work in the Adirondacks when our economy is struggling post-pandemic.”
It’s tempting to throw support behind a proposal to invest billions of dollars into projects designed to preserve the environment. Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding for measures to curb climate change. Momentum is turning on if government entities should take action to confront this issue.
But one organization has objected to this environmental bond act, and it raises some legitimate concerns.
“New York voters are being asked to authorize new state debt of $4.2 billion through the sale of bonds for certain capital projects relating to the environment. The Conservative Party opposes the passage of the Environmental Bond Act; previous … bond acts still have millions of dollars unspent. The Conservative Party, since its founding in 1962, has worked to be a respected fiscal watchdog for New York’s taxpayers and all future New Yorkers who will suffer under the weight of expanding debt,” Gerard Kassar, chairman of the Conservative Party of New York State, said in a statement issued Oct. 3. “Currently, New York’s debt obligations are in excess of $160 billion. That amounts to almost $8,500 dollars in state debt for every single adult and child in New York state. That is $34,000 in state debt alone for a family of four. New Yorkers do not need another $4.2 billion in public debt, together with its resulting debt service, due to actions by the Federal Reserve, will be issued at the highest interest rates New Yorkers have seen in decades. The act and arguments in favor reference a number of projects that appear to warrant consideration. However, the Conservative Party maintains that a full review and application of all funds that [remain] from pervious state actions should be used before an additional $4.2 billion is incurred.”
In addition to funds left over from previous state bonds, Kassar said that the federal infrastructure bill passed into law will likely bring billions of dollars into New York state coffers. He suggested waiting until this money is used before issuing new bonds and taking on more debt.
Kassar made a good point, and New Yorkers should reject this ballot measure. Let’s make the best use of the financial resources we already have.
These projects are certainly important, but funds are now available for at least some of them. Voters should tell state officials to hold off on racking up more debt until we determine how much in funding will be available in the near future.
