Some public officials just don’t know when to remain quiet.
Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is known to spar with constituents during City Council meetings. The combative side of his personality is not reserved for City Council colleagues with whom he disagrees. He ill-advisedly confronts residents who take issue with decisions he’s made.
This is an unfortunate trend that Smith ushered in when he became mayor in 2020. At virtually any time during the meeting, he has the opportunity to offer his opinions on matters before the council.
However, residents may speak only during public comment periods of City Council meetings. Smith should let them express their views without interruption. There are instances where correcting misinformation or addressing questions is appropriate, but becoming defensive while listening to criticism should be avoided.
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly has engaged in the same behavior during City Council meetings there. He recently took a shot at Douglas Loffler, a former member of the council who criticized the mayor.
“Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was called unprofessional by several speakers [March 20] following a remark he made to a resident who was being openly critical of the elected official,” according to a story published March 21 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Ogdensburg resident Douglas Loffler, a former city councilor and former city parks and recreation director, has criticized Mayor Skelly and others on [the] council over the last several years and often speaks during the public appearance portion of meetings. Mr. Loffler voiced displeasure with the city’s waterfront redevelopment at the former Diamond National site; said the current council needs to take some blame for a projected $2 million budget deficit in 2024; and was critical of former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, whom Mr. Loffler said sold them a ‘bill of goods’ regarding cuts to the Fire Department and property taxes. Normally during public appearances there is little to no back-and-forth between speakers and councilors. However, Mayor Skelly was vocal in his responses to Mr. Loffler.”
Loffler said that Skelly and other city officials were not able to properly negotiate with members of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators over various issues. Skelly responded that the County Board wouldn’t deal with them. He also said that officials were angry because previous Ogdensburg City Council members approved lengthy public safety contracts in late 2019 just prior to new council members taking over.
Loffler disagreed with Skelly’s assertion and offered to drive the mayor to a County Board meeting to hear from members. Skelly then betrayed how thin-skinned and immature he can be.
“I don’t think I need a ride with you,” Skelly told Loffler. “Too many afternoons in the bar to ride with you.”
There is no doubt that municipal officials hear all kinds of awful things directed at them by constituents. Critics can go overboard with their negative observations, and those in agreement rarely stand to speak. We could all stand to be more civil in how we interact with representatives on all levels of government.
But Skelly let his emotions get the better of him, and this does not serve the city well. It reflects poorly on his ability to demonstrate competence and good judgment in overseeing the City Council’s business.
Both Skelly and Smith — as well as other public officials who feel the need to take out their frustrations on constituents — need to accept the criticism from residents. That’s the price of holding an office of public trust.
Let individuals speak their minds during the public comment portion of a meeting. Officials may address their concerns once the proceeding has ended. But this is their time to speak, and officials should respect this moment allotted to them.
