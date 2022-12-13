Wreaths, candles, wrapped gifts, lights, trees, nativity scenes, decorations, cards.
These are among the many things that make this season so special. Christmastime has plenty of traditions, and we should enjoy them while we can. Decorating homes to reflect the spirit of the season is one of them.
But these same items also increase the risk of home fires during the holidays. Representatives of the fire service are reminding residents to take precautions to ensure their homes and families remain safe.
“The holidays bring cheer, love and joy to New Yorkers each year,” Edward Tase Jr., president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, said in a news release issued Thursday. “Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. We want all New Yorkers to enjoy a safe and accident-free holiday.”
According to information from FASNY, New York is the second-leading state in the nation so far this year when it comes to home fatalities. Pennsylvania has 141, and New York has 126. New York was the fifth-leading state in the nation at this point last year for home fatalities, registering 102.
“According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year and an average of 7,900 home fires started by candles,” the news release reported. “From 2014 to 2018, fires caused by candles resulted in an annual average of 81 civilian fire deaths, 677 civilian fire injuries and $278 million in direct property damage per year.
Lithium-ion batteries have become a significant concern for firefighters.
“Fire risk can occur when these powerful batteries are improperly stored or charged, leading to overheating,” according to the FASNY news release. “Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when charging and only use the charging cord that came with the device. If a battery is overheating or has stopped working, move the device away from flammable materials and safely dispose of it. It is not recommended that lithium-ion batteries be disposed of in household trash. Instead, take them to a battery recycling location.”
Tase said residents need to understand the risks associated with these items.
“Along with our regular safety tips, FASNY would like to encourage New Yorkers to be safe and careful with new gadgets that may come into the home around the holidays,” Tase said. “Many gifts such as hoverboards, laptops, e-bikes, drones and toys may contain hazardous lithium-ion batteries. It is important to never leave a device with a lithium-ion battery unattended while charging. And if the battery appears damaged, do not use it!”
FASNY and NFPA offer these tips, according to the news release:
■ Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
■ Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
■ Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
■ Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
■ Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
■ Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
As for Christmas trees:
■ Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.
■ Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.
■ Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.
■ Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.
■ Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.
■ Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.
Following this advice from fire protection experts will help make the holidays merrier and safer for everyone.
