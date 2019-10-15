When people discuss what they like and don’t like about the government, they often refer to the elected officials who get most of the attention.
But much of the work done to keep municipalities operating efficiently goes on behind the scenes. Lori S. Queor, clerk for the village of Potsdam, said that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.
“I’d just as soon stay in the background. And no matter what, I’m just going to do the best job I can do for the taxpayers,” Mrs. Queor said in a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times.
Mrs. Queor started working for the village in 1992 in the Code Enforcement Office. She was appointed village clerk in 2002 and also became treasurer in 2010.
“It’s a lot of work. I have a lot on my plate but I seem to get it done,” she said. “It’s a great job. I’m happy, happy, happy as a lark to have this job. I’ve always enjoyed it.”
Not only is Mrs. Queor pleased to perform these tasks, many people feel confident that they can rely on her to do them incredibly well. Her work was recognized last month by the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks, which named her its 2019 Clerk of the Year.
“She’s a valuable asset to the village,” Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said, according to the story. She was nominated for this honor in July by Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson.
“In addition to her performance and dedication, the association recognized Mrs. Queor for her more than 25 years’ experience in local government, her membership with the association since 2002, her being a sitting board member of New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets, and her continued education through the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, the New York Conference of Mayors and other state and local resources,” the story reported.
We congratulate Mrs. Queor on receiving this award. It reflects well on her by commemorating the service she has rendered to Potsdam for many years. Residents should take pride in the work she does and rest assured that the village is in very capable hands.
