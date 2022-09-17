We are fortunate that seeing law enforcement agents killed in the line of duty is not as frequent here in Northern New York as it is in more populous regions of the state.
But it happens from time to time, and each incident is a tragedy. The people of Dexter suffered such a loss 35 years ago, and the pain of this horrible event lingers.
Police Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. died Sept. 11, 1987, at the age of 55. He had responded that evening to reports of shots fired and a subject carrying a firearm in Pillar Point. Stuart R. Moss of Syracuse, 29 at the time, killed 66-year-old Vincent J. Pietrowski before ambushing Johnson.
Moss led police officers on a 10-mile chase before stopping his car and pointing his weapon at a state trooper. A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded Moss, who underwent surgery at Mercy Hospital in Watertown.
Aside from serving as part-time chief of the Police Department in Dexter, Johnson worked as a foreman of the Watertown municipal power plant. In 1983, he received a Special Acts Award by the Northern Federation of Law Enforcement Officers for assisting the victim of motorcycle accident.
Johnson and his wife, Joan, had celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary five months earlier. Aside from his wife, he was survived by three daughters, two sons and five grandchildren.
Nearly 1,000 officers representing more than 50 police agencies attended Johnson’s funeral Sept. 15, 1987, at Dexter United Methodist Church; they came from throughout New York and Pennsylvania as well as Canada. He was well known and well respected in the law enforcement community.
Johnson helped initiate the tri-village police collaboration between Brownville, Dexter and Glen Park in the 1970s; the program remains in effect. He had worked at the Dexter Police Department for more than a decade when he was murdered.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, sponsored legislation in their respective chambers in July to have a bridge in Dexter renamed in Johnson’s honor. The measure was passed and signed into law.
The Brown Street/Route 180 bridge, which spans the Black River in Dexter, is now the Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. Memorial Bridge. Local officials and residents gathered Monday for a ceremony to dedicate the bridge and unveil a new sign.
“Every time you drive across this bridge, you’re honoring his sacrifice,” Walczyk said at the event, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times.
It is fitting that Johnson’s memory be preserved in his lifelong hometown by renaming this bridge. The structure is a prominent fixture in the village.
The same can be said of Johnson. He played a key role in his community and the surrounding area. Dedicating a bridge to him will ensure that his contributions will long be remembered.
It is easy for us to overlook the perils that first-responders face when responding to emergencies. Tragedies here are rare, and the work they perform often becomes routine in our minds.
But Johnson’s death should remind us that there’s nothing routine about the job done by those committed to public safety. Any call may turn into a nightmare scenario. We owe it to Johnson and everyone else in this industry to never take them for granted.
