Constructing a memorial to those who fought in the Vietnam War became nearly as divisive as the conflict itself had been.
Jan C. Scruggs, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, came up with the idea for the memorial in 1979. He put up $2,800 of his own money and enlisted the help of other veterans to pay tribute to the comrades they lost.
Some critics wondered if the acrimony caused by the Vietnam War was still too fresh in our national consciousness to build a monument to the Americans who fought in it. Others objected to the organizers’ plan to focus solely on the sacrifice of veterans while not commemorating the war’s objectives.
But the bitterest opposition came from those, particularly Vietnam War veterans, who called the chosen design a “black gash of shame.” This was no way to honor those who died in service to our country, they believed.
Maya Lin won the national competition with her design proposal while still an undergraduate student at Yale University in 1981. She envisioned a V-shaped structure made of black granite. On panels identified by a period of years, the names of all those who died as a result of the Vietnam Wall would be etched into the stone.
Despite this pushback, Mr. Scruggs and other supporters persevered. Congress allocated 2 acres of land near the Lincoln Memorial as the site for the monument, and private donations were raised to fund the project. Organizers held a dedication ceremony Nov. 13, 1982.
Once the memorial was open to the public, opposition to the design began to fade. People visiting the monument felt compelled to interact with the wall by touching the names of individuals they knew and loved.
Ms. Lin’s concept now made sense to them. The wall draws you in, allowing you to experience the enormity of the loss we as a society suffered.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is one of the most visited sites in Washington. It’s played an important role in healing some of the wounds left by our involvement in this war.
In 1984 in Tyler, Texas, some Vietnam veterans presented the moving wall they created with all the names listed. These veterans wanted other people throughout the country who couldn’t travel to Washington to have the opportunity to visit the wall.
There are now two Vietnam Memorial Traveling Walls. Each is a 3/5 scale replica of the original monument, and both crisscross the nation to selected host sites. One of them will be on display at St. Lawrence Centre in Massena from Thursday through Monday.
“American Legion Riders of Post 925 in Norfolk and other interested groups will be meeting at the wall at 6 a.m. Aug. 13 in Saranac Lake and escorting it to Massena,” according to a story published July 9 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Anyone interested in joining the escort to Massena can meet at 6 a.m. at the National Grid lot in Saranac Lake. The wall is expected to arrive at the mall between 8 and 9 a.m. that morning.”
Those planning the event are looking for people willing to read the names of everyone listed on the wall. Volunteers will work specific shifts. Anyone interested in participating can call the mall at 315-764-1001.
Visitors will need to wear masks when at the wall. We encourage residents to stop by the site and pay their respects to all those listed on the memorial. Seeing this wall is a solemn experience, and we’re honored that Northern New York will once again host it.
