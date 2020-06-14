The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn and thwarted fundraising opportunities for numerous organizations.
Among other projects, a community center proposed by the Watertown Family YMCA remains in limbo. The facility would include aquatics, racquet sports and a wellness center.
Raising the $16.7 million needed for the proposed center was already going to be an uphill task. But this health care crisis has made this aspect of the project even more challenging.
However, federal funds may cover most of the expenses. A grant from the U.S. Department of Defense could provide up to $12 million.
This grant is designed to fund projects that improve the quality of life for military families. The Jefferson County Local Development Corp. will apply for the funding on behalf of the YMCA.
Officials with the YMCA in December reached an agreement with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to purchase about 60,000 square feet of the 76,000-square-foot Arsenal Street structure that previously housed Concentrix, a call center, for $500,000. The YMCA began exploring the idea of creating a community center after the city of Watertown received a $10 million grant through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2017. But this was not one of the projects selected to be allocated DRI funding.
The YMCA Transforming Our Community Capital Campaign has been in the works to raise some of the necessary money to construct the community center. But stay-at-home orders and limits on business operations mandated by the state in March have hampered these efforts. Other revenue sources for the project would come from YMCA debt financing as well as funds from Empire State Development and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
The building on Arsenal Street, originally a F.W. Woolworth department store, was previously used by a company called Convergys. This firm operated a call center and employed as many as 600 people.
But Concentrix bought the company in October 2018 and began laying off workers. Its closing was an unfortunate turn of events. Having the YMCA use part of the space in the building is definitely welcome news.
Developing a community center run by the Watertown Family YMCA in this space could have some real perks for the city. Offering a variety of activities, it would bring numerous people downtown.
Surrounding businesses can take advantage of the additional foot traffic. This also would allow the YMCA to fulfill a long-term goal of offering more programs.
This federal grant would give organizers of this project a major boost.
“The funding would come through the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment under the Community Infrastructure Pilot program. The YMCA cannot seek the grant because the program requires that a governmental entity needs to apply,” according to a story published June 4 by the Watertown Daily Times. “If the grant application is successful, the YMCA would hold off purchasing 60,000 square feet of the former call center from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency under pilot program requirements, [said David Zembiec, deputy chief executive officer of the JCLDC]. Advocate Drum, formerly the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, heard about the federal grant program that’s aimed to improve military families and suggested the agency apply for the funding, Mr. Zembiec said.”
Fort Drum soldiers would be among those who use the community center the most, Mr. Zembiec said. This matches the purpose of reactivating the U.S. Army post in the mid-1980s.
Military authorities wanted troops to blend into the surrounding communities as much as possible, and this goal has been achieved. Officials should approve this grant so the YMCA can begin its ambitious project.
