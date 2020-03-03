More than two years ago, nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties banded together to let people know how they could make their contributions to an annual event benefit our region.
GivingTuesday began in 2012 to promote philanthropy. Held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it serves as a reminder that numerous charitable organizations rely on people’s generosity to carry out the vital work they perform in their communities.
“GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good,” according to information on its website. “Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.”
In 2017, local groups found a way to take advantage of GivingTuesday’s growing popularity. They created -giveNNY to promote the exceptional services they offer the north country and solicit help from residents.
They came up with a campaign that lasted two weeks, ending on GivingTuesday that year. About 20 nonprofit organizations participated.
“The recent charitable phenomenon has become a worldwide day of giving back and encouraging philanthropy in the north country and globally. It’s held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” according to a story published Nov. 19, 2017, in the Watertown Daly Times. “The campaign is an ‘unselfie’ social media photo campaign ending in a full day of radio broadcasts on Tunes 92.5 FM. The broadcast will feature each participating organization and highlight their impact in the local community. Community members are invited to learn more about the organizations by visiting individual websites, calling the organizations and by making a monetary donation to the charity of their choice.”
In a news release that year, Jennifer Hodge from the Volunteer Transportation Center summarized the goal of -giveNNY.
“We are using the -GivingTuesday campaign to bring awareness and a full understanding of how important the participating organizations are in the health of the community,” she said. “We hope that we raise a few dollars but, more importantly, shine a light on those who make a difference.”
The campaign raised about $5,000 in both 2017 and 2018. Last year, -giveNNY earned a major boost from a valuable ally.
The Northern New York Community Foundation in Watertown joined the other organizations taking part in the effort. It pledged matching grants up to $10,000.
The amount raised in 2019 set a record for this campaign: $24,543 was divided equally among 27 nonprofit groups. The event drew donations from more than 115 individuals, families and businesses along with the NNYCF’s contribution.
This is a tremendous advance in this collective fundraising drive. Last year’s event was extended to an entire month, beginning Nov. 4 and ending Dec. 3.
Organizers deserve a great deal of credit for having the vision to enhance the event they started in 2017 and implementing it so successfully. It’s wonderful that they pool their resources to raise awareness of all the good they do in our communities and highlight the need for ongoing financial support.
And these groups are fortunate to have a friend in the NNYCF, which was founded 100 years ago to accomplish this very goal. We look forward to seeing even better results when the -giveNNY kicks off later this year.
