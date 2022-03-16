A program at Clarkson University in Potsdam is giving students from Harrisville Central School District the opportunity to collaborate with NASA astronauts while in space.
Sophomores Elaine L. LaVancha and Hailey M. Meagher as well as eighth-grader Ethan L. LaVancha developed an experiment that will be conducted on the International Space Station sometime this year. They participated in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 16 to the ISS.
The SSEP Mission 16 to the ISS is a program of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education in the United States and the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Space Education internationally. It’s a science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiative for students in fifth grade through college.
The Clarkson Discovery Challenge — Space, part of Clarkson University’s Institute for STEM Education, was accepted last year as a participating community in the SSEP Mission 16 to the ISS. Through its partnership with school districts in Northern New York, Clarkson worked with about 200 local students on microgravity experiment design and proposal writing last year. The CDC — Space received a lead donation from Corning Incorporated and the Corning Incorporated Foundation.
The three Harrisville students were chosen by round one local judges as the three proposals out of 52 submitted by north country schools to move onto the next level. Their experiment is titled “The effects of microgravity on chlamydomonas reinhardtii algae when exposed to optimal nutrient levels.” They were then selected by the National Step 2 Review Board for the SSEP to have their experiment conducted on the ISS.
“According to Clarkson University, the students will compare the outcomes of the space experiment to the results obtained from conducting the same research on Earth,” an article published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The team is also invited to present its findings at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., and to attend the launch of the experiment in Cape Canaveral, Fla., along with their teacher, Nicole L. Taylor. … Six Harrisville teams comprised of 19 students as well as students from Canton, Brasher Falls, Parishville-Hopkinton and Norwood-Norfolk schools submitted experiments for consideration.”
This particular experiment will test to see how algae grow in space.
“There are a lot of uses for algae — as a food source, fuel, life support,” Hailey said in the story.
This program is a terrific way to get local students engaged in thinking about science and using space as a testing laboratory. The three Harrisville students will be able to watch how the results of their experiment compare to the one conducted on the ISS.
“The idea of having a connection with NASA and space exploration has provided our students a highly motivating, engaging and meaningful opportunity to participate in the process of scientific inquiry,” Megan Smith, a teacher from Canton Central School District, said in a Nov. 3 news release about the SSEP. “This program has generated extraordinary enthusiasm and inspired boundless creativity; we couldn’t have replicated this level of student engagement without the inspiration of SSEP.”
Congratulations to the three Harrisville students and their teacher for having their experiment selected. Who knows where this link with NASA will lead? It’s generated a lot of interest from local students about the potential of human creativity, and that bodes well for the future of science education.
