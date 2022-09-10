Accessing good child care has grown increasingly difficult for families, and many authorities believe it’s become a crisis.
Many child care programs have closed over the past few years; this problem was worsened by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In addition, compensation for providers has not kept pace with increased costs.
“America’s fragile child care equilibrium has shattered. Because of an inability to recruit and retain staff, many child care programs (of all types, including day cares and preschools) are operating at reduced capacity, while some have closed entirely. In big cities and small towns, red states and blue, parents are hitting a wall of wait lists. Demand is high, but supply is woefully low. The financial paradox of child care is that although it’s expensive for parents — often obscenely so — providers are paid a pittance. And now there isn’t even enough expensive child care to go around. Until child care becomes a well-compensated and well-respected job, all efforts to give parents more affordable choices will fall short,” according to a story published July 23 by The Atlantic. “The Great Resignation spurred by the pandemic has led many industries, including retail and fast food, to raise their compensation packages. But child care programs have not been able to keep up, even as many charge parents more. The sector is still down more than 85,000 jobs from February 2020. More than 16,000 programs have closed permanently. The median wage for child care workers in 2021 was $13.22 an hour, or about $27,500 a year. Almost all are hourly workers, and the benefits are limited — according to an analysis by researchers at the Economic Policy Institute, only one in five has access to employer-sponsored health insurance, and only one in 10 has a retirement plan. With high turnover and lean staff, administrators have been forced to ask educators to work extra hours.”
Women, in particular, have carried the burden of resolving this issue for their families. This has hampered their ability to enter the workforce or maintain their standing at numerous companies.
Efforts have been made in Northern New York to increase child care options.
Several groups in St. Lawrence County pooled their resources to create the Family Child Care Training Program. For more information, contact Katy Pinkerton at the state Department of Family Assistance at katy.pinkerton@dfa.state.ny.us or call 315-393-6474, Ext. 17.
Jefferson Community College has hosted the North Country Regulated Home Day Care Training Bootcamp for people in Jefferson and Lewis counties. For more information, contact JCC Director of Community Services Joanna C. Habermann at jhabermann@sunyjefferson.edu or call 315-786-2438.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul recently partnered to promote how families could obtain financial assistance for child care services.
“Eligibility for child care assistance [in New York state] was expanded [last month] to include families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level, up from 200%,” according to a New York Daily News article published Aug. 31 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The governor’s office believes the expansion means the families of an estimated 394,000 young children throughout the state are now eligible for additional subsidies. Under the change, a family of four earning up to $83,250 is now eligible for child care assistance. Previously, the threshold was $55,500 or less.”
To learn more about the New York State Child Care Assistance Program, visit the state Office of Children and Family Services website at wdt.me/sf2aAd or call 518-473-7793. For additional information about the state’s Child Care Stabilization Grants for providers, visit wdt.me/mVzau2 or call 844-863-9319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.