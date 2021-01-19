The Development Authority of the North Country has taken on the task of charting how people in Northern New York are being served when it comes to high-speed internet.
DANC has partnered with both Jefferson and Lewis counties to map out the infrastructure of broadband internet. This will provide an overview of which areas of these counties have good access and which ones do not. What’s most important is that this will pinpoint where services need to be improved.
To assist in its efforts to determine where broadband internet services are weakest, DANC has created an online survey last year for Lewis County residents, businesses and organizations to fill out. It has now launched a similar online survey for Jefferson County.
“Jefferson County still has geographic areas that are unserved and even more that are under-served in terms of broadband access,” Jefferson County Deputy County Administrator Sarah H. Baldwin said in the news release on the survey, according to a story published Sunday in the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s important that all county residents complete the survey in order for us to get an accurate picture of where the needs are. This will provide us with the data we need to develop a plan to address those needs.”
These measures by DANC and authorities in both Jefferson and Lewis counties will help the state fulfill its mission to bring high-speed internet to all regions.
Through the New NY Broadband Program established in 2015, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that more than 99 percent of state residents would have access to high-speed internet. The initiative launched with a $500 million investment. Many New Yorkers have been provided access to high-speed internet over the past five years, according to the website for the state Broadband Program Office.
But the drive to expand internet access has been hampered with some significant problems. One has been the failure of some vendors to complete the work they pledged to carry out. Another is the stifling fee imposed by the state upon fiber optic cable companies to build lines in state-controlled rights of way.
“Fiber optic-owning corporations in the North Country, Twin Counties and Batavia are annually charged $200 per foot per cable for up to 96 strands, $316 per foot between 216 and 431 strands and $549 per foot for 432 strands or more when cable lines cross a highway right of way,” an article published July 4 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The fee is significantly lower for aerial liens at $0.26 per feet per cable for up to 96 strands, $0.42 per foot for 97 to 216 strands and $0.80 per foot for 217 aerial strands or greater, according to dot.ny.gov.
“Under the DOT fee, [DANC] will have to pay about $2,000 per mile for a total of $1.6 million on its roughly 830 miles of existing owned fiber, said Laurie Marr, DANC director of communications and public affairs. The $1.6 million is about 25% of the network’s annual projected, generated revenue. Fee rates will increase by 2% each year and may be adjusted when DOT renews a permit. Fee-bearing permits are required for existing fiber optic line occupancies and new installations, according to dot.ny.gov.”
So challenges to expanding broadband internet remain. Getting as accurate a picture as possible of where it is lacking most will help state officials fine-tune their campaign to improve it.
The survey in Lewis County will last until the end of the month. DANC is making a last-minute push to encourage people to provide the needed information.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, the need for people to connect with others online for services has been crucial. Individuals must interact with co-workers virtually. Many students have to obtain classroom lessons online, and tele-health sessions are essential for those who shouldn’t leave their homes.
The survey for Jefferson County can be found at http://wdt.me/FMJdf6, and the survey for Lewis County can be found at http://wdt.me/2Hvgos. A survey for St. Lawrence County will be launched in February.
