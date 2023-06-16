Hyper-partisanship dominated much of the legislative session in Albany for 2023 as lawmakers wrapped up their year.
This resulted in some measures being passed because they aligned with the Democrats’ ideological agenda while others didn’t pass because they weren’t sufficiently progressive. Lost in such a process are the compromises required to govern competently. This also ignores the vast number of New Yorkers whose beliefs fall somewhere in the political center.
An example of this was the reasonable bill sponsored by state Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, to improve conditions at Ogdensburg International Airport. The measure would designate security staff at the airport as peace officers. This would allow the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, which owns and operates the airport, to hire its own police officers rather than rely on the city of Ogdensburg to supply them.
The OBPA and city of Ogdensburg have disagreed over contract provisions when it comes providing security at the airport. Having the OBPA hire its own officers would save money. There is nothing here that should irk Democrats, so bipartisan cooperation would seem like a no-brainer.
Gray succeeded in having the bill pass in the Assembly. On this page last week, we urged lawmakers to approve it in the Senate before they adjourn for the year.
There was no such luck. The measure got stuck in a Senate committee — and there it sits collecting dust.
Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, told the Watertown Daily Times in April that some bills won’t be called for a floor vote simply they weren’t introduced by Democrats. An example of this was another measure sponsored by Gray, who proposed providing dairy and agricultural product transporters with tags to transit the Thruway without being charged a toll. Agriculture is a major industry in New York, and it’s hard to imagine any lawmaker finding an acceptable rationale to oppose Gray’s bill.
And state Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, proposed directing the state Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a special license plate for the 10th Mountain Division. If there’s something ideologically polarizing about this idea, it’s a mystery to us.
Yet neither bill gained a Democratic sponsor, and both measures were blocked by Democrats in their respective committees. It appears that Democrats are behaving this way simply because they can.
Earlier this year, Democrats in the Senate rejected Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s nomination of Justice Hector D. LaSalle to serve as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals. This resulted from a campaign mounted by partisans who found that Hector didn’t pass the progressive litmus test.
Democrats in the Senate recently declined to support Hochul’s choice of Justin E. Driscoll to be named the permanent head of the New York Power Authority. Driscoll has been serving as interim president and chief executive officer of the agency since October 2021 following the resignation of Gil C. Quiniones.
Once again, leftist activists persuaded Senate Democrats that Driscoll was the wrong choice to continue leading NYPA because he didn’t fawn over their seriously flawed climate change measures. Their opposition is odd because Driscoll earned the support of NYPA’s Board of Trustees, which voted to name him the agency’s president and CEO a year ago. But he isn’t a Democrat in good standing, and so he can’t be confirmed.
The one-party rule in Albany is decaying this state. People who consider themselves moderates or conservatives believe they have no voice in their government. Regardless of your stance on progressive ideology, no sensible person can condone ignoring a significant portion of New York’s population.
