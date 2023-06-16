Hyper-partisanship dominated much of the legislative session in Albany for 2023 as lawmakers wrapped up their year.

This resulted in some measures being passed because they aligned with the Democrats’ ideological agenda while others didn’t pass because they weren’t sufficiently progressive. Lost in such a process are the compromises required to govern competently. This also ignores the vast number of New Yorkers whose beliefs fall somewhere in the political center.

