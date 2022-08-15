For nearly two centuries, the lighthouse at Tibbetts Point in Cape Vincent has been a critical asset in helping ships navigate Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River — the exact spot where these two waterways meet.
A previous lighthouse was first constructed in 1827; the current tower features the only Fresnel lens along Lake Ontario. This particular device was considered revolutionary in the shipping industry and has been called “the invention that saved a million ships,” according to a story published June 21, 2019, by BBC News.
While the U.S. Coast Guard vacated the property in 1981, it continues to maintain the Fresnel lens. The Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation Team in Buffalo visited Tibbetts Point in May to make its annual inspection.
The land at Tibbetts Point is now owned by the town of Cape Vincent. The town and Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Historical Society jointly maintain the tower, property and surrounding structures at the site.
The historical society has embarked upon a full restoration of the lighthouse’s interior. Resolving problems with the building can be tricky.
“Being on the National Register of Historic Places, it all must be maintained in a historically accurate way,” an article published Aug. 4 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The same materials and methods must be applied as they would have in the year the building was constructed, which makes maintenance very costly; specialized labor must be found; and historically accurate materials must be used to make repairs.”
Tibbetts Point serves as a wonderful tourist attraction to people living in and visiting Cape Vincent. So it’s important for the lighthouse to be maintained.
“Capt. John Tibbetts of Troy, NY gave 3 acres of his 600 acres to the federal government to establish a lighthouse. In 1827, the first tower and keeper’s quarters were built. In 1854, the first tower was replaced by the present circular one. This also marked the installation of the Fresnel lens — which is still in operation,” according to information on the historical society’s website. “A fog whistle was added in 1896. It was replaced with an air-diaphone in 1927, operated by a diesel engine with automatically timed blasts. In 1939, the U.S. Coast Guard assumed lighthouse duties until 1981 when the light was automated and serviced out of Oswego, NY.”
Improvements to the lighthouse over the past two decades include the following, the historical society reports on its website:
■ Resurfacing the interior of the tower in 2000.
■ Reparations to the lamp room, stairwell and audio system inside the fog signal building in 2001.
■ Repainting the fog signal building in 2003.
■ Installation of the Visitor Center sidewalks in 2004.
■ Replacement of the New York historical site sign, installation of the Hetzler plaque and portrait, and completion of the Visitor Center pavilion in 2006.
■ Restoration of the tower glass, the third restoration of the lighthouse and restoration of the fog horn building interior in 2007.
■ Installation of a new Seaway interpretive board in 2009.
■ Installation of a Visitor Center weather station and dedication of the lighthouse keepers plaque in 2010.
