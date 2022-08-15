For nearly two centuries, the lighthouse at Tibbetts Point in Cape Vincent has been a critical asset in helping ships navigate Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River — the exact spot where these two waterways meet.

A previous lighthouse was first constructed in 1827; the current tower features the only Fresnel lens along Lake Ontario. This particular device was considered revolutionary in the shipping industry and has been called “the invention that saved a million ships,” according to a story published June 21, 2019, by BBC News.

