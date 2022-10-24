In his campaign for governor, U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin took a principled stance last month on the use of executive authority.
He said he would not attempt to overturn the state’s law permitting abortions. He declared that having laws made by the state Legislature is essential for good government, thus shunning the notion of imperial power.
However, Zeldin’s views on this seem to have changed in just a few weeks. He said nearly three weeks ago that he would weaken reform measures enacted with the state’s criminal justice system.
“Zeldin, speaking in New York City [on Oct. 13], said he would through executive order declare a crime emergency and suspend laws that ended cash bail for many criminal charges, measures that limit solitary confinement in prisons and a measure that [raises] the age of criminal responsibility in New York to 18. Zeldin also pledged to suspend the enforcement of changes to the state’s discovery laws that are meant to make evidence available to defense counsels on a faster basis and a law that made changes to parole,” a Spectrum News 1 article published Oct. 13 reported. “Supporters of the changes to New York’s criminal justice system have argued the measures were needed to provide balance to a system weighed against people of color and lower-income New Yorkers. But a rise in violent crime in recent years [has] led to calls for changes from Republicans, law enforcement and a handful of Democrats.”
Zeldin is obviously tapping into the fears that many New Yorkers have over increasing rates of crime in sections of the state. On this page, we’ve outlined the way that legislators ignored the concerns of members the criminal justice and law enforcement communities when passing these laws. Some changes have been made for the better, but more needs to be done.
However, critics of these reform measures often oversimplify the problem. Not all increases in crime can be blamed on revisions made to the criminal justice system. In addition, this overlooks the value of some of the measures taken.
But the larger issue is how Zeldin pivoted from his initial appreciation for the legislative process. He now believes it’s perfectly fine to overrule decisions made by lawmakers if he opposes their actions.
New York statutes grant the governor authority to suspend state and local laws to address a declared state of emergency or disaster. Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo invoked this at the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hochul extended various executive orders as well. She was criticized when she clung to sole power to award vendor contracts — some of which were given to major campaign donors.
This is a power that has historically been used only in rare instances. However, it seems to have recently found favor with public officials who want to get around the obstacle of passing laws the old fashioned way.
It’s unacceptable that Hochul and Zeldin see executive authority as a way to maneuver around the proper legislative process. Handling legitimate crises with decisive action is needed on occasion, but this must once become the exception rather than the rule. An imperial governor is one who seeks to satisfy personal goals rather than the public good, and we must not tolerate this from any candidate for New York’s highest office.
