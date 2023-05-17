A program started by the state six years ago has provided critical funds to organizations dedicated to finding loving homes for animals and has prepared these groups to meet new government standards of care.
The state Legislature passed the Companion Animal Capital Fund in the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. Grants have been made to selected applicants every year since 2018 with the exception of 2021.
A law passed last year will establish new rules for pounds, animal shelters and humane societies. These organizations have until January 2025 to comply with these new standards.
“The new state regulations come from a measure passed last year, with some changes seemingly made in the state budget this year. It sets a statewide standard for all animal shelters to abide by, with a new system of inspections carried out by the Department of Agriculture and Markets. Shelters will be required to provide a single clean kennel of high quality and well maintained to protect and provide comfort, for each animal it hosts, with separate spaces for animals infected with diseases. Animals housed in co-living spaces, like cats kept in a separate feline room as is common, should not be kept with more than 11 other adult cats or four other adult dogs, and dogs and cats must be kept separate,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Steps to protect the emotional health of the animals, by socializing them with people and other animals of their species, is required with specific health and safety measures to prevent violent or ill animals from coming into contact, and all staff members must receive extensive training on animals physical and emotional well-being. Shelters must seek licenses, at a cost of $150 per year, to operate, and must prominently display the license at all their public facilities and on their websites and advertisements. If a shelter cannot meet the new standards, its license to operate either at the location at issue or as an entity entirely can be revoked by the commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Markets. The license can also be revoked, and operations at the shelter shut down, if the facility doesn’t seek an annual license in a timely manner.”
The Companion Animal Capital Fund awarded $7.6 million in grants this year to 21 animal organizations throughout the state. Three of them are from the north country: the Jefferson County SPCA in Watertown ($200,000), Lewis County Humane Society in Glenfield ($500,000) and Potsdam Humane Society ($100,067).
All of them will use the money to make necessary improvements to their facilities. To date, New York has allocated more than $33 million to the Companion Animal Capital Fund since it began.
According to the New York State Animal Protection Federation, the Jefferson County SPCA received $189,767 last year from the Companion Animal Capital Fund. And in 2018, the Potsdam Humane Society received a grant of $178,895.
The New York State Animal Protection Federation promoted and helped launch the Companion Animal Capital Fund. In 2018, members of the group thanked then-state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, who chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee, and her Senate and Assembly colleagues for inserting funds into the state budget the previous year to start the program.
There are numerous animals who need regular care and shelter. The work that animal shelters and humane societies perform is essential to helping as many animals as they can.
It’s good that the state has raised the bar for such care, and it’s appropriate that it offers grants each year to help groups comply. Residents should help support these organizations by donating time and money to assist them in carrying out their missions.
