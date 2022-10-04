Delivering behavioral health services in Jefferson County will improve once a nonprofit organization completes constructing a new clinic in Watertown.
Based in Malone, Citizen Advocates offers programs focused on mental health, addiction recovery, youth services, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and community housing and living. It was founded in 1975.
Officials with Citizen Advocates joined community leaders in August to break ground on its mental health urgent care facility east of downtown. The group purchased the building that previously housed Great American Supermarket at 650 State St.; clinicians, nurses, pharmacists and more will staff the site 24 hours a day.
“The new Watertown location will be the latest in a string of similar facilities opened by Citizen Advocates across the north country. While this will be its first facility in Jefferson County, the company has maintained a presence in Franklin, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties. In April, the latest mental health urgent care opened in Ogdensburg. Officials broke ground Aug. 30 on another behavioral health urgent care center in Malone,” according to a story published Sept. 16 by the Watertown Daily Times. “In addition to clinical services, Citizen Advocates provides transportation, care coordination and supported employment and also works with housing, food and fuel insecurity, aiming to get out in front of any hurdles, the social determinants of health, that might get in the way of somebody living life meaningfully and with purpose, [Citizen Advocates Chief Executive Officer James D. Button] said. In Watertown, the 650 State St. facility, purchased by Citizen Advocates on Jan. 20 for $625,000, according to city property records, will provide behavioral health care across a range of categories, including addiction, mental illness, crisis services and disabilities. Work to transform the former grocery store into a state-of-the-art medical clinic will take time, and the company is anticipating an official opening date next spring.
“What will be opening in Watertown is one of Citizen Advocates’ 24-hour crisis care clinics, called a BHUC, or behavioral health urgent care,” the article reported. “The company recognizes that rock bottom, or people’s desire to change, does not necessarily occur within the confines of the normal business day, Mr. Button said. In an effort to eliminate hurdles that people traditionally face in accessing appropriate care, people don’t need referrals for Citizen Advocates’ services and there is no wait time — you will be seen if you come in — and you don’t have to make an appointment. Citizen Advocates is paid for its services just like a doctor’s office is paid. It delivers a service and then charges an insurance company for that service.”
Also in August, the organization announced that it was expanding its health insurance coverage for active and retired members of the military and their families. This will benefit military communities such as ours.
Citizen Advocates broke ground in July on a $22 million housing project in Malone. The mixed-use development will offer 40 apartments and five commercial spaces.
The 40 apartments will be made available to people who earn no more than 60% of the area median income, according to the news release. In addition, the residents of half of these units will be provided with support services.
There is plenty of need for quality behavioral health services throughout Northern New York, but the demand frequently far exceeds what’s available. So it’s good to see Citizen Advocates expand its presence in this region to help fill in the gaps where they exist.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.