Despite it being Christmastime, many people don’t feel very festive.
This is understandable since we’ve all had a challenging time this year. It’s difficult being “merry” when we’re bombarded with news of the numerous deaths and illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In addition, this health care crisis has devastated an untold number of individuals financially.
Many people have lost their livelihoods or had their work hours cut. Resources available to help some make ends meet have been pushed to their limits.
The dreadful stories from those serving in the medical field are another matter altogether. These courageous individuals have experienced the worst of this situation. They’ve witnessed the fright in the eyes of their patients when told they have the virus as well as the sadness of others who watch their loved ones die.
Health care facilities have been overwhelmed and under-supplied. It is amazing they’ve been able to function as well as they have.
Most of us have been instructed to avoid other people, particularly those who are infected, as much as possible. But this isn’t an option for health care workers. They’ve put their lives on the line every day of this pandemic for our benefit.
There are similar accounts for others who work in essential industries. First-responders, teachers, government employees, utility crews, airport agents and bank staff members are just a few of the numerous people we rely upon to maintain vital services.
We’ve all had to make the best of a horrible situation. Some have fared better than others, but every one of us has needed additional help. So the “holly, jolly” sentiments that normally accompany this season have been difficult to conjure.
With about 325,000 American deaths, imagine all the households with an empty chair around their table this year. Consider those who must spend the holidays in isolation because they’re recovering from COVID-19. Think of the people who must wave to loved ones through windows or on computer screens rather than hugging them in person.
It’s true that 2020 has put a major crimp in the holiday spirit. But with the support of family and friends, we can brighten Christmas for those around us.
Let’s remember what our goal is during this crisis. In wanting everyone to avoid becoming infected, adhering to social distancing and other guidelines is essential. Having closer contact with loved ones is desirable, but we need them to remain healthy as well.
And just as we need individuals to stay well, we want the economy to improve. This will happen sooner as more people follow safety protocols.
Confining holiday gatherings to immediate families offers us opportunities to become more creative in how to celebrate Christmas. Many outside activities we’d normally engage in are not recommended, so we need to develop safe and fun ways to entertain ourselves in our homes.
If possible, donate to local organizations proving material and financial relief to those in need. These groups have been tested like never before, and our support this year is critical.
Most importantly, be mindful of all those who have lost loved ones or are by themselves this year. Communicate your feelings through a card, telephone call or online visit.
This is the toughest holiday season many of us have faced in our lifetimes. But by holding one another up and reminding ourselves what’s at stake, we can experience some measure of seasonal joy.
Here’s a sign of hope: Jupiter and Saturn converged this week, creating what was called the Christmas Star visible Monday during the winter solstice. Some people believe this may have been the star that appeared over Bethlehem when Jesus was born.
No one knows for sure if that’s true. But we take comfort gazing upon light in this season of prolonged darkness, so perhaps this was nature’s way of telling us there are better days ahead.
