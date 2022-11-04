October in the north country was marked by transition, tradition and resilience. As summer waned and winter approached, the two private universities of St. Lawrence County renewed academic tradition by inaugurating new presidents.

In mid-month, Clarkson celebrated the installation of its 17th president — Marc P. Christensen — since its founding in 1896 by the family of Thomas Clarkson, who died in an accident at his sandstone quarry in Potsdam. Mr. Christensen came to Clarkson from Southern Methodist University, where he was dean of the School of Engineering.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.