October in the north country was marked by transition, tradition and resilience. As summer waned and winter approached, the two private universities of St. Lawrence County renewed academic tradition by inaugurating new presidents.
In mid-month, Clarkson celebrated the installation of its 17th president — Marc P. Christensen — since its founding in 1896 by the family of Thomas Clarkson, who died in an accident at his sandstone quarry in Potsdam. Mr. Christensen came to Clarkson from Southern Methodist University, where he was dean of the School of Engineering.
A week later, St. Lawrence University installed its 19th president — Kathryn A. Morris. St. Lawrence was founded in 1856 as a college that welcomed men and women to its campus.
Ms. Morris came to St. Lawrence in 2021 from Butler University where she was provost. However, her inauguration had to be postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The new presidents were honored by their universities that chose them to lead and guide these two schools as they continue their evolution into national institutions providing broad student experiences from their homes in Canton and Potsdam to as far away as Kenya or as close as Albany and the Adirondacks. Clarkson and St. Lawrence each attracts students of many cultures who seek to experience universities with renowned faculty members who prepare and challenge students to excel as citizens of the world.
These inaugurations came after what has seemed like an interminable COVID-19 pause. Since 2020, the university communities have been thirsting for the time they could celebrate and teach in a traditional fashion.
The campuses welcomed the return of pomp and circumstance of academe. The rituals of an inauguration have emerged through the centuries of higher education.
The processions, the academic regalia and the music culminate with the presentation of the Presidential Medallion and the University Charter as symbols of their new presidents’ responsibility and authority. Each university charges the new president to lead the way forward, to adapt to change and to invest in the academic success of every student all the while maintaining tradition.
The new presidents were honored by delegates from universities across the nation marching behind a representative of Harvard, America’s oldest university founded in 1636. Delegates and faculty members wear academic regalia adorned with medieval symbols characterizing dedication to the discipline of their academic field.
These two inaugurations come at an important time in evolution of the north country and its two private universities. The coronavirus pandemic has waned, leaving lasting change in our collective psyches. The formal ceremonies based upon tradition, pomp and circumstance remind us all that to persevere requires dedication to knowledge and the discipline of thoughtful study.
The north country is blessed to be home of these two private universities. The schools have educated many of the best students graduating from our educational systems.
Their faculties have immersed themselves into the lives of their home communities, sharing knowledge and experience to enhance the quality of life. Their presidents have been community advocates and respected leaders.
The north country welcomes the new presidents as it embraces the return to a more normal life of learning and growth after the ravages of the malaise of COVID.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.