Three members of the Watertown City Council have displayed apathy toward the financial condition of a business they want to buy and the value of land it possesses.
On Nov. 21, the council considered a resolution authorizing third-party appraisals for the land and assets owned by the Watertown Golf Club and 1 Thompson Park LLC. The resolution also called for the city to obtain the federal and state income tax returns filed for the previous three years by these businesses.
But council members Patrick J. Hickey, Clifford G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero defeated this sensible measure by voting against it. They don’t seem to care if the asking price for the golf course is fair or how the business has fared financially in recent years. They also haven’t asked if city residents have interest in owning and operating a golf course.
This is bizarre for elected officials who want to spend taxpayer money to buy a business. It seems to us that these would be the most important questions to resolve before accepting such an agreement.
Developers Michael E. Lundy and P.J. Simao have proposed that the city buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. As part of the deal, Simao would transform Ives Hill Country Club from an 18-hole course to a nine-hole course.
This proposed agreement has been cast as a “settlement” that the city should accept with the two developers. Simao would receive a sum of money from the Watertown Golf Club if the city approves the plan — a sum of money that has not been disclosed.
Simao sued Watertown over its 2000 agreement with the Watertown Golf Club for 66 acres of city-owned property that the golf course leases. This land hosts nine of the golf course’s 18 holes, while the 67 acres owned by Lundy hosts the other nine holes.
Simao sought to have the 2000 lease invalidated because Joseph M. Butler Sr. had a conflict of interest when he brokered the deal. He simultaneously served as Watertown’s mayor and as a member of the golf course’s board of directors.
The lease for the land, Simao said, was far below the market value for such an arrangement. The city was unfairly subsidizing the golf course to the detriment of his competing business, Ives Hill Country Club, and city taxpayers.
On these points, Simao was correct. But his lawsuit was dismissed because the 2000 lease is no longer in effect; it was replaced by a similar lease in 2006. And Butler no longer served as mayor in 2006, so the court ruled Simao’s argument a moot point.
Lundy threatened to sue the city earlier this year when council members prohibited him from allowing golf patrons to use some city-owned land as a parking lot.
Lundy and Simao pledged to cease any plans for potential future legal action against the city if the council accepts this deal.
This is why the deal is called by some as a “settlement.” However, City Attorney Robert J. Slye hit the nail on the head Nov. 21 when he said that there’s really nothing to settle.
He’s right.
If the City Council wants to seriously consider buying the golf course, they need to answer several vital questions before proceeding any further.
First, is this a service the city must provide? Second, is the Watertown Golf Club and its property and the reduction of Ives Hill from 18 to 9 holes, truly worth $3.4 million? Fourth, do city residents have any desire to have their tax revenue spent on buying a golf course? And fifth, does the city have urgent matters more deserving of its financial resources?
We’ve made it clear on this page that buying a golf course is not in the best interest of the city or its residents. And the fact that these three council members aren’t concerned about examining all the financial details of the Watertown Golf Club is disturbing.
Olney, in fact, denounced the Nov. 21 resolution to appraise the land and secure tax records as a “distraction” from the truly important factors. He said that council members should focus on how the property could enhance Thompson Park, which is adjacent to the golf course.
Understanding the golf course’s financial condition is critical in determining whether the city should accept this deal.
If the business is not doing well, that could be a strong indication of a golfing trend in this region. Running this business could force the city to pull considerable resources from more essential spending items.
And why would any city official agree to do business without knowing all the facts? Lundy has requested any representative of the city who reviews his financial records to sign a nondisclosure agreement. That’s standard practice in a business-to-business transfer. But because taxpayer funds are involved, the process needs to be more transparent.
The City Council’s vote against appraising the property and reviewing financial records goes against its duty to be a good steward of taxpayer funds. All the facts need to be laid out.
In the case of city projects that are put out to bid, taxpayers have the opportunity to review details of how their money is being spent.
This should be no different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.