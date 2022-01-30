During her hearing earlier this month to become the state’s new health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett said she would resign before following an order that would hurt other individuals.
“I’m a doctor first and foremost. I will never give advice that I think would harm people,” Bassett said, according to a story published Jan. 20 by National Public Radio station WXXI in Rochester. “And I won’t agree to follow it.”
She was responding to a question from state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, about a March 25, 2020, directive from the state Department of Health. The document prohibited nursing homes from turning away residents solely on the basis that they had previously become infected with the novel coronavirus. It also barred the facilities from testing patients after they were released from medical care.
The measure was designed to free space in hospitals early in the pandemic. Once patients were cleared to return to the public, state health authorities argued that nursing homes should let them come back.
However, nursing home officials felt pressured to take these people in regardless of whether they remained infected. This practice is believed to have further spread the virus through facilities housing senior citizens, one of the populations most vulnerable to COVID-19.
So it’s good that Bassett committed to never adhering to such a directive. But along with this pledge, she made some disturbing comments.
Oddly, she claimed to have never read the March 25, 2020, memo from the state DOH. Bassett also said that she had no intention of looking backward.
“I decided when I took up this post that I wasn’t going to try and unravel what had happened in the nursing homes under the previous commissioner,” she said, WXXI reported. “But simply look forward.”
This was an alarming admission by the woman seeking to lead this vital agency. Compounding the problem with this directive was the fact that the state Legislature approved a bill to offer immunity to heath care and nursing facilities for treatment provided to patients during the pandemic.
This struck many as a heavy handed, backroom deal. The administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo put the squeeze on nursing homes to admit patients who had suffered from COVID-19, and they enjoyed legal protection from civil and criminal actions if other residents became sick and died as a result.
It’s imperative that we find out how these policies came to be drafted and implemented. We need to know who approved them and how to prevent outside pressure from adversely influencing public health procedures.
Bassett must agree to a thorough investigation of this scandal. It includes a revelation by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James that authorities misreported the number of nursing home residents who died due to COVID-19.
Bassett said that as a doctor, she would not follow a directive like this. But Dr. Howard Zucker, her predecessor, also is a doctor and took the same oath to do no harm. Yet he went along with this disastrous plan.
Such a probe wouldn’t merely assist Bassett in heading the state DOH. It would benefit all of us.
It’s essential that we know how our government operates and when those in charge make serious errors. We will only discover this if officials conduct an in-depth scrutiny of what happened in this case. Then we as constituents and voters can make informed choices.
Despite her assertion that she wouldn’t examine the nursing home controversy, Bassett was confirmed by the Senate that day. This leaves us with questions about how dedicated she and state legislators are to eradicating politics from crucial public health decisions.
