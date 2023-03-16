In the late winter of 2020, organizers of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in Watertown decided to postpone the annual event due to a health care crisis that was forcing limitations on social gatherings.
As of March 11 of that year, those planning the three-day festival still believed they’d be able to pull it off. Concerns were increasing over the mysterious novel coronavirus making vulnerable individuals very sick around the world. Public health authorities advised people to take precautions by washing their hands and avoid touching their faces.
But up to that point, holding and attending large events was considered a personal decision.
North Country Goes Green Irish Festival organizers assured residents that measures would be taken to keep those at the event safe.
However, the situation changed rapidly over the next two days. And on Friday the 13th, the Luck of the Irish finally ran out.
Then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that as of 5 p.m. that day, gatherings of at least 500 people could not be held. In addition, the legal capacity for facilities that could hold at least 500 people was being reduced by half.
So the people behind the scenes of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival decided to lay low for a time until the health scare subsided.
They couldn’t have known then that it would take three years to finally stage the 35th event.
The good news is that the festival will resume this year. It’s been planned for the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown beginning tomorrow and running through Sunday.
“We’re just so excited to be back,” Shanie L. Strife, co-chair of the festival, said in a story published March 8 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Everyone is excited. The vibe is great. We’re back.”
The festival will kick off at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow with a ceremony to raise the Irish flag at City Hall. A Founder’s Toast will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the bar on the first floor of the Dulles State Office Building.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, entertainment will be offered on the first and 11th floors. At 6 p.m., the Little Miss Ireland Pageant will be held in the auditorium followed at 7 p.m. by the Miss Ireland Pageant. Judging for the Donegal Beard Contest will begin at 7 p.m. on the 11th floor.
Other highlights of the festival will include the Shamrock Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, a comedy show at 7 p.m. Saturday with headliner Moody McCarthy and the Irish Festival Tom Bowman Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Since its founding in 1986, the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has raised money for various causes. For years, it provided funding for Project Children North; this was the local chapter of a program focusing on creating bonds between children of different religious cultures in Northern Ireland. Those who organized this group found that inter-religious relations in Northern Ireland had improved to the point where they decided that 2014 would be the final year they sponsored children coming to the United States.
All money raised through the Irish Festival now goes toward scholarships. A scholarship endowment is managed by the Northern New York Community Foundation in Watertown.
We’re pleased that the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival will resume this year. It allows people to celebrate their Irish heritage around St. Patrick’s Day while raising money for worthy students.
This is yet another sign that our lives are no longer dominated by the coronavirus. People in this region have been patiently anticipating the festival’s return, and we know the three-day event will be worth the wait.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.