Robert Schorr, a candidate in this year’s race for the Watertown City Council, has adopted a peculiar campaign strategy: Making baseless claims.
On Friday, Schorr called the “Hotline” radio program hosted by former Mayor Jeffrey Graham on WANT-AM 1240. He said Mayor Jeffrey Smith plans to pursue a plan to lay off 15 members of the Watertown Fire Department and close Mill Street fire station on the city’s north side. According to a story published Friday by WWNY-TV/7 News, here is part of what Schorr said on the show:
“The SAFER Grant, when it runs out in October, is the only thing keeping the mayor from pushing his agenda with the Fire Department. He’s intending to propose the layoff of 15 firefighters. Those 15 firefighters constitute an entire shift. The writing on the wall is if they lose an entire shift; it’s very much looking like they want to close a fire station. That fire station may be the north side.”
What’s most interesting about the WWNY article is that Schorr told the news station he is standing by his comments even though “he has no proof the council or Mayor Smith plan to [ax] firefighters and shut down a fire station.” It appears that Schorr is making broad interpretations of Smith’s intentions based on the mayor’s previous statements and actions.
Smith called Schorr out for airing such accusations with no evidence. In a news release issued Friday, he said:
“For the record, I can say without reservation that I have never proposed any plan as he describes, and I am unaware of any council member who is proposing to close a fire station or lay off 15 firefighters. Simply put, it is sad that Mr. Schorr would lie and mislead voters in this way. It is possible however, that Mr. Schorr is being used as a spokesperson for someone else — and doesn’t have a true grasp of what he is saying. Mr. Schorr claims he is running because he wants increased transparency from government. He should start with himself and show the public proof of the plan he references to close a fire station and lay off 15 firefighters. The problem is, he can’t — and that’s because there is no plan to do either of these things nor have they been discussed by City Council.”
Schorr responded with his own news release. He said that Smith’s plans can be determined by what he’s already done regarding the Fire Department.
Two actions cited by Schorr deserve some scrutiny. The council candidate claimed that Smith “has been adamant about getting rid of the minimum manning of 15 [firefighters per shift] with the Fire Department,” and that the mayor “has attempted restructuring the Fire Department with the demotion of the fire captains.”
It’s no secret that some members of the City Council have sought to decrease the number of Fire Department personnel to save money. And one of these initiatives has been the effort to remove the minimum-manning clause from the firefighters’ contract.
However, this began shortly after the city’s contract with the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 expired in 2014. It continued when Joseph Butler Jr. took over as mayor in 2016. Then-City Manager Sharon Addison demoted eight captains with the Fire Department in May of that year.
Smith lost his re-election bid in 2013 and was not on the council between 2014 and 2019. So the actions that Schorr described occurred before Smith rejoined the City Council in 2020 as mayor.
If Schorr wants to provide effective leadership for the city, he needs to make sound decisions grounded in facts. Peddling rumors based on his misguided hunches does nothing good for his campaign or city residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.