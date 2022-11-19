It leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth to describe the preliminary budget passed last week by the Ogdensburg City Council as “better” than the 2023 spending plan previously proposed.
The preliminary budget approved by the council Nov. 10 calls for the elimination of 10 staff positions and a 12% increase in property taxes. Eight city personnel would be laid off, and two retirements would not filled.
So there’s something in this plan for everyone to dislike. Staff members must take up the work that will be left by the individuals let go, and homeowners will see their property taxes go up.
However, this preliminary budget offered by interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith is — let’s say — less bad than the one put forth by former City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. Shortly before his left his position, he proposed immediately laying off 12 city staffers: four each from the Department of Public Works, Fire Department and Police Department. In his preliminary budget plan, Jellie also presented the council with two alternatives: eliminating the Police Department entirely, and cutting positions at these three departments will increasing taxes.
“To further compound matters, if you don’t consider layoffs ASAP, you are going to exceed the personnel budget for 2022 when you have to pay out excess leave bal-ances to the employees you are terminating prior to the end of 2022,” Jellie wrote in an email to members of the council. “That will require you to use fund balance to pay those overages, and that will take away from the fund balance you can use for 2023 to balance the budget.”
Ogdensburg finds itself in a very difficult situation when it comes to its finances. Cutting staff positions means compelling other workers to pick up the slack and/or reducing some city services to residents. And raising taxes places an additional burden on homeowners already reeling from inflation.
The preliminary budget approved Nov. 10 by the City Council is slightly less objec-tionable than the one previously under consideration. Not as many staffers lose their jobs. And while there is a tax hike, this offsets some of the tax cuts made by the council the previous two years.
In both 2020 and 2021, the council approved reductions in the property tax rate — 10% each year. That left the city with substantially less money to work with over the last two budgets.
We know that city officials have been concerned about running up against the limit on tax increases mandated by the state. Cutting the rate that property owners need to pay would increase this margin, giving the city some breathing room as staffers and council members hash out other ways to decrease expenses.
But most members of this City Council also wanted to exert their influence and show residents that they were “fiscally conservative.” Tax cuts are very popular among residents. And some council members also benefited tremendously by lowering the property tax rate, so they no doubt also acted out of self-interest.
Municipal finances in Northern New York have been severely strained by various factors for years. There are no easy choices when it comes to balancing budgets.
The Ogdensburg City Council will hold a public hearing on this year’s budget at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. Residents are encouraged to attend to make their voices heard before the council formally adopts its spending plan for next year.
