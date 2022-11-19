It leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth to describe the preliminary budget passed last week by the Ogdensburg City Council as “better” than the 2023 spending plan previously proposed.

The preliminary budget approved by the council Nov. 10 calls for the elimination of 10 staff positions and a 12% increase in property taxes. Eight city personnel would be laid off, and two retirements would not filled.

