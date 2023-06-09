In August 2021 and for years before that, the city of Watertown was trying to figure out what to do with a deteriorating house at 143 Bishop St.
It’s 2023 now and there has been no progress, other than the razing of a garage behind the building and additional fines added to the property tax bill. On Wednesday, a jungle of grass and weeds covered the front yard, wrapping the dump that is nestled between two well-maintained homes. The grass was mowed Thursday, so residents of the block thank the city for that.
It’s the only eyesore on the block, yet presents such an immense challenge that the city can’t figure out what to do.
It appears the taxes are paid. The owner lives in Texas and has not returned calls to the newspaper placed since at least 2018.
“We’re exploring our options,” Dana Aikins, code enforcement superintendent, said in 2021. It’s also important to act swiftly because a vacant house can deteriorate quickly, he said.
The brown-shingle house, with an overgrown lawn, has been falling apart piece by piece. Before the front windows were boarded up, they were broken. A look through the windows reveals caved-in ceilings caused by water leaks.
The three-bedroom home was built in 1919, and it has a fireplace. All winter, children are forced to trek through waist-deep snow on the only unshoveled section of sidewalk on the street.
The single-family home, owned by Joseph T. Cabell who now lives in San Antonio, has been vacant for several years. It has been condemned so long the sign fell off the door. The city has sent numerous letters to the owner and has received no response.
How long will this go on? It’s been at least five years now. And as the residents of Bishop Street invest in their properties, mow their lawns weekly and care for their properties, the city has allowed this to continue.
When the owner walked away, this was perfectly fine house. Now it’s an eyesore at the heart of the block.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.