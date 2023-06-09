It just sits there empty

This house at 143 Bishop St. is the biggest dump on the block. It’s been abandoned for years, yet the city can’t seem to figure out how to address the issue for the neighborhood. Watertown Daily Times

In August 2021 and for years before that, the city of Watertown was trying to figure out what to do with a deteriorating house at 143 Bishop St.

It’s 2023 now and there has been no progress, other than the razing of a garage behind the building and additional fines added to the property tax bill. On Wednesday, a jungle of grass and weeds covered the front yard, wrapping the dump that is nestled between two well-maintained homes. The grass was mowed Thursday, so residents of the block thank the city for that.

