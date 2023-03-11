Two federal grants offered to fire departments will expire in early fall if Congress fails to renew them, and one Capitol Hill leader wants his colleagues to act on them soon.

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-New York, held a virtual news conference March 2 to discuss his concerns over the possible end of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. Both of these grants will sunset Sept. 30 if they are not reauthorized beforehand.

