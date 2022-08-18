Score one for open government!
State legislators have finally resolved an issue with the Public Officers Law that solicited different court interpretations. Earlier this year, both the state Assembly and Senate approved a measure to clarify that the names of government retirees receiving pensions may be released in requests made as part of the Freedom of Information Law. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed the bill Aug. 8.
FOIL requests for the names of pension recipients began being rejected in 2010. The New York City Police Pension Fund refused to turn over the names of its retirees to the Empire Center, claiming these identities were exempt.
Subdivision 7 of section 89 of the Public Officers Law states that the identity of a retiree may be disclosed in response to a FOIL request. However, the identity of a beneficiary (someone who receives pension payments in the event of a retiree’s death) is exempt, the law declares.
The New York City Police Pension Fund argued that a “retiree” and “beneficiary” are the same person, so no names would be released due to the stated exemption. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge agreed with this interpretation, relying upon a 1983 Court of Appeals. This ruling upheld a move to block releasing of the names of New York City police retirees as requested by the New York Veteran Police Association.
The New York State Teachers Retirement System and Teachers Retirement System of the City of New York made the same case, and their refusal was sustained by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court. But the state Court of Appeals reversed this ruling in 2014, declaring that the Public Officers Law differentiates between a “retiree” and a “beneficiary.”
State legislators revised the Public Officers Law this year to clarify that these are two separate individuals, reaffirming that the names of retirees may be released but those of beneficiaries are exempt. Now there’s no question of what a FOIL request permits.
After the 2014 decision, representatives of public sector unions explored the idea of having the state Legislature add an exemption for the names of retirees to the Public Officers Law. But when Hochul signed this legislation last week, it became obvious that the dream of keeping the public in the dark about who was receiving state tax dollars failed to come true.
There is simply no logic to withholding the names of pension recipients. This is public money, and we deserve to know how it’s being spent.
Of course, this is exactly what the FOIL process is for. What’s the sense of having this law if key information is allowed to be hidden?
Concealing public information does not serve New Yorkers well, and it’s good that the state Legislature revised the Public Officers Law to clarify this issue. We commend the Empire Center for pursuing this case and providing us with the data we need to make appropriate decisions.
