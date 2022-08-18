Score one for open government!

State legislators have finally resolved an issue with the Public Officers Law that solicited different court interpretations. Earlier this year, both the state Assembly and Senate approved a measure to clarify that the names of government retirees receiving pensions may be released in requests made as part of the Freedom of Information Law. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed the bill Aug. 8.

