With another winter in the rear-view mirror, north country residents are looking forward to the warmth of the coming months.

But those who oversee the Potsdam Holiday Fund don’t have the luxury of ignoring the huge end-of-year season. They’re now reminding residents that the group’s endowment needs donations on a continual basis — even if we don’t want to think about the cold and snow.

