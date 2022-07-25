On paper, this sounds like a great plan.
There are about 37 linear miles of railroad tracks that officials in Lewis County have wanted to acquire for at least 20 years. County authorities consider the tracks abandoned, and they want to convert them into multi-use recreational trails. This would breathe new life into outdoor spaces that are now sitting idle.
The 44 parcels of land are owned by Batavia-based Genesee Valley Transportation Co. through its railroad subsidiaries, the Lowville and Beaver River Railroad and the Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad. The firm doesn’t want to sell the land, so the county is pursuing to obtain the property through eminent domain. But county officials may need to re-examine their goals because this plan has long had its critics.
People who own and use land adjacent to the railroad lines object to the notion of turning these parcels into multi-use trails. In particular, they believe opening up even more space in Lewis County to motorized vehicles will have serious consequences.
Opponents of the Rails to Trails proposal have expressed concern over the uncertainty of who would be liable if all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile riders veer off these trails and begin using the private property surrounding the railroad lines. Some of them have encountered problems before with individuals who behave recklessly during large-scale events such as the annual SNIRT Poker Run. These critics have said that Lewis County already has plenty of available trails for motorized vehicles to use, so why try to create even more?
A few landowners have begun circulating yard signs to highlight their opposition to the plan. They have raised some valid points, and county authorities would be wise to take another look at what they’re proposing.
We understand that the Rails to Trails idea has significant appeal.
The Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College in Watertown released its first North Country Current Issues survey earlier this year. While it posed a few questions pertinent to specific areas, the bulk of the survey centered on the entire tri-county region (this differed from the center’s previous work, which produced individual surveys tailored to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties).
This year’s questionnaire asked what respondents thought about the Lewis County government’s attempt to obtain the railroad lines for multi-use recreational trails. Of those who answered: 53% said they strongly agreed with the plan, and 28% said they somewhat agreed with it; 9% didn’t provide an answer; and 7% said they strongly disagreed with the statement while 3% said they somewhat disagreed with it. So 81% had a favorable view toward the county’s proposal while 10% didn’t.
However, we found different results in some situations. A few online responses showed a higher degree of opposition to the idea.
Of course, there is nothing scientific about these responses. Contrasting with the random selection of individuals in the JCC survey, the online articles could have drawn replies from people more inclined to object to the plan.
Even so, this suggests there is a strong sense of resistance to the proposal in certain parts of the county. This is more likely to be from people who own or use land adjacent to the railroad lines.
While they may make up a minority of county residents, they shouldn’t be ignored. They are the ones who will be most directly affected by any move to create more recreational trails for motorized vehicles.
Eminent domain is a powerful tool that governments use to obtain private land for public purposes. While it should be used sparingly, it’s often been abused. Lewis County would be abusing the eminent domain authority in this case.
Eminent domain must be reserved for instances where acquiring private property by a government is vital because it’s firmly in the public interest and there are no other options. Creating multi-use recreational trails does not fall into this category by any measure, given that many such trails already exist in Lewis County.
Genesee Valley Transportation Co. has the right to do whatever it pleases with its own property. County officials need to back off their plan to procure the railroad land through eminent domain.
But in return, Genesee Valley Transportation Co. should be more amenable to selling its land for recreational use. While it should not be coerced by Lewis Country into giving it up, it would be prudent for the firm to negotiate a good deal.
The parcels have sat dormant for decades, so the company obviously doesn’t have a better plan for their use. Perhaps the firm could stipulate that the trails need to be limited to pedestrians and bicyclists rather than ATV and snowmobile users. Such an arrangement would make sure everyone got something valuable in the exchange.
