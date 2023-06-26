Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for primaries occurring throughout Northern New York.
Important races are being held in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. These include primaries for district attorney in Lewis County and sheriff in both Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In addition, several primaries will be conducted for various seats on the Boards of Legislators in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Here are the candidates running in local primaries.
■ Town Board of Alexandria (Republican): Timothy R. Davidson, Michael D. Fayette, Dale D. Hunneyman and Stephen D. Omstead.
■ Alexandria Bay Village Board of Trustees (Republican): Stephen M. Derrigo, Judith V. Fulmer and Gregory C. Millett.
■ Village of Black River mayor (Republican): Francis J. Dishaw and David K. Leonard.
■ Town of Cape Vincent supervisor (Republican): Paul F. Aubertine and Jennifer A. Calhoun.
■ Town Board of Champion (Republican): William L. McMahon, Jonathan J. Schell and Brian M. Sech.
■ Town Board of Henderson (Republican): Bryan A. Flagg, Carol A. Hall, Corey A. Morris, David D. Poulin and Lindsay Witmer.
■ Town of Henderson superintendent (Republican): Stanley L. Hall and Robin D. Morris.
■ Jefferson County Board of Legislators (Republican): Christopher S. Boulio and Jeremiah J. Maxon.
■ Town Board of Pamelia (Republican): Lisa A. Brenon, Samantha S. Eves and Susan G. Greenwood.
■ Town of Rutland supervisor (Republican): Logan M. Eddy and Joseph R. Sawyer.
■ Town of Rutland clerk/tax collector (Republican): Samantha M. Harter and Samantha E. Sawyer.
■ Watertown City Council (nonpartisan): Timothy J. Babcock, Maryellen J. Blevins, Aaron Clemons (write-in), Patrick J. Hickey, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway, Douglas E. Osbourne Jr., Benjamin P. Shoen, Leonard G. Spaziani, Jason M. Traynor, Brian M. Watson (write-in) and Michael J. Wratchford.
■ Town of Worth highway superintendent (Republican): Elizabeth A. Aubin and Mark G. Macklen.
■ Town of Croghan clerk/collector (Republican): Chelsea Lehman Cowan and Megan Kalamas Simpson.
■ Town of Croghan highway superintendent (Republican): Michael Hoch, Kevin L. Zehr and John M. Simpson.
■ Town of Croghan justice (Republican): Carol K. Monnat, Donald F. Neddo and Jared Zehr.
■ Town of Diana justice (Republican): Aaron J. Elliman and Jereme B. Paterson.
■ Town of Lewis justice (Republican): William E. Currier and Louis M. Chapman.
■ Lewis County Board of Legislators/District 2 (Republican): Thomas M. Kalamas and Lisa R. Virkler; District 3 (Republican): Patrick F. Mahar and Jessica L. Moser; District 4 (Republican): Barry D. Lyndaker and Ian W. Gilbert; District 5 (Republican): Vincent P. Nortz and Richard A. Chartrand; District 6 (Republican): Steven M. Stogsdill and Andrea J. Moroughan.
■ Lewis County district attorney (Conservative): Leanne K. Moser and Jeffrey G. Tompkins.
■ Lewis County sheriff (Republican): Michael P. Carpinelli and Nichole K. Turck.
■ Town of Lowville justice (Republican): Franz J. Philippe and Amanda L. Eaves.
■ Town Board of Lyonsdale (Republican): Megan Krokowski, Nancy O’Brien-Daily and Kathleen O’Brien-Carreon.
■ Town of DePeyster highway superintendent (Republican): Charles E. Loucks and Robert K. Chambers.
■ Town Board of Edwards (Republican): Jan C. Lennox, Michaele E. Webb and Michele D. Robillard.
■ Town Board of Hammond (Republican): Tyler Bass, Heather Hollister and Ted Elk.
■ Town of Louisville supervisor (Democratic): Larry Legault and Roy Beshaw.
■ St. Lawrence County sheriff (Republican): Rick Engle and Sean P. O’Brien.
Some of the winners of these campaigns will not face challengers in elections held later this year, so the primaries are the contested races. Therefore, it’s vital for residents to come out and make their voices heard on whom they want to represent them in these offices.
