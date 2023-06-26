Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for primaries occurring throughout Northern New York.

Important races are being held in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. These include primaries for district attorney in Lewis County and sheriff in both Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In addition, several primaries will be conducted for various seats on the Boards of Legislators in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.