A cemetery in Norfolk has a historic feature in need of repair, and one group is soliciting donations to help fund its project.
The cobblestone archway at Hale Cemetery is showing its age. The archway was built in the 1920s, and it is beginning to deteriorate. Projected costs to undertake the repair project range from $40,000 to $72,612.
Hale Cemetery has historical significance in this region. If the association cannot raise sufficient funds to restore the archway, it will be dismantled in the spring.
Fayette “said she has applied for grant funding through the Rock Charitable Fund, which is overseen by the Northern New York Community Foundation. It was established in the name of retired Lt. Col. Marjorie Jean Rock, whose career as an Army nurse took her through World War II and the wars in Korea and Vietnam. It focuses on the maintenance and preservation of churches and cemeteries in St. Lawrence County, the preservation and maintenance of places of legitimate historical significance in the county, and benefits or assists veterans of the U.S. military who reside in St. Lawrence County,” the article reported. “In addition, Ms. Fayette said she will also be applying for grant funding through the Daughters of the American Revolution. Two people from the Revolutionary War are buried at Hale Cemetery, among the more than 80 veterans who call the cemetery their final resting place. The association has also sent letters to the cemetery’s lot owners and next of kin, as well as to state and local politicians and area businesses to seek donations for a complete restoration of the arch. She said the cemetery has a significant history. It was used for annual September training of the local militia.”
Fayette said the association would like to see if Hale Cemetery is eligible to be listed as a historical site, but members would need to know how much money they can raise. This is a worthwhile project, and residents are invited to contribute to this endeavor. Donations can be sent to Tom Woodward, P.O. Box 62, Norwood, NY 13668.
