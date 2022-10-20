It should age gracefully

Built in the 1920s, the cobblestone archway at Hale Cemetery in Norfolk is in need of repair. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A cemetery in Norfolk has a historic feature in need of repair, and one group is soliciting donations to help fund its project.

The cobblestone archway at Hale Cemetery is showing its age. The archway was built in the 1920s, and it is beginning to deteriorate. Projected costs to undertake the repair project range from $40,000 to $72,612.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.