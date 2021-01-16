The dominant health care issue for the past 10 months has been the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Given this, it’s easy to overlook some other basic but important concerns within the medical community. One ongoing problem is the need for blood and plasma, which frequently run short.
Right now, these two medical problems intersect.
With so many people enduring the effects of COVID-19, convalescent plasma is vital. Health care personnel use convalescent plasma from individuals who have recovered from a particular illness to help others in their recovery from the same medical condition. Two well-known organizations have partnered to raise awareness and recruit donors.
“The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily News (http://wdt.me/38E8Hz). “During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are thrilled to offer all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month. Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give through Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
“As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma — leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like ‘special teams’ units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus,” the article reported. “There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help — through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays, game days or a pandemic — blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness.”
The following blood drives have been scheduled this month (appointments are required, and donors must wear masks):
n Jan. 26, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
n Jan. 26, 1 to 6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 Route 49, Cleveland.
n Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastern Shore Associates, Fulton Municipal building, 141 First St., Fulton.
n Jan. 21, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 300 Buffalo St., Fulton.
n Jan. 25, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
n Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
n Jan. 26, 1 to 5:30 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 104, Oswego.
n Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
n Jan. 30, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Church of the Nazarene, 2813 Route 69, Parish.
n Jan. 19, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 Route 11, Pulaski.
The need for blood and plasma is critical. And blood drive personnel will administer rapid tests for the coronavirus, so donating is a good way to spot infection. Visit http://wdt.me/YN4B22 for more information about donating blood and http://wdt.me/ARUYrZ to read the terms and conditions for the NFL contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.