Efforts to resolve the question of whether Watertown needed a second courtroom have hit yet another obstacle.
Marc C. Bloustein, legislative counsel for the state Office of Court Administration, sent a letter dated Aug. 20 to Elizabeth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, addressing this issue. He said Court Administration authorities “strongly oppose” a home rule bill passed in June by the state Legislature allowing the city to revert back to having one full-time judge and one part-time judge.
In 2013, state lawmakers approved legislation decreeing that specified municipalities needed to have two full-time judges including Watertown. According to a 1973 state law, each judge requires a separate courtroom.
The proposed plan to construct a second courtroom in the city now has a price tag of $3.1 million. When he campaigned for mayor last year, Jeffrey M. Smith said he opposed the move to build another facility.
After being elected, he recommended legislation in Albany to restore Watertown’s previous arrangement. Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, introduced the bill in their respective chambers this year. It received bipartisan support and was passed; Mr. Cuomo has not yet signed it.
However, Mr. Bloustein indicated that Court Administration officials aren’t happy with this.
“The present measure would undo the 2013 statute for no reason related to the court and the community it serves,” he wrote. “Indeed, the sponsor cites no reason for the measure other than that having a second full-time judge financially burdens the city of Watertown by requiring that it expand it court facilities. We strongly oppose this measure and urge that the governor veto it.”
Mr. Bloustein wrote that approving the home rule bill would “adversely impact the administration of justice in Watertown.” This would affect the city’s ability to host specialty courts such as a drug court, opioid court and veterans court.
He also emphasized that the city would still need to upgrade its court facilities. The one courtroom Watertown has is “very dated” and does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
We understand the challenges confronting the state Office of Court Administration. Its mission is to ensure that courtrooms throughout New York are prepared to handle cases in a timely manner and that facilities should accommodate the people who use of them.
However, the cost involved in creating a second courtroom would be substantial for Watertown. Mr. Bloustein should not dismiss this as a minor inconvenience, particularly at a time when municipal revenues are being severely strained due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, Court Administration authorities are ignoring a few relevant facts. Mr. Smith said that before the 2013 bill was approved, representatives of the city should have been consulted about how to proceed — but this never happened. So the measure passed without sufficient input from Watertown officials.
Mr. Smith also pointed out that a courtroom in the Dulles State Office Building (a block south of City Hall) remains vacant. Rather than spending $3.1 million on yet another judicial facility in this area, why not use the empty space available there?
We concur that the city’s courtroom must be renovated to make it ADA compliant. But this doesn’t nullify the fact that Watertown representatives were not consulted as they should have been seven years ago and that perfectly good courtroom space is available in a structure owned by the state.
The Court Administration scoffed at the reluctance that Watertown officials have mounted to financing a multimillion dollar facility for the benefit of the state’s criminal justice system. This shows how out of touch the judiciary leadership is to the problems now facing municipalities. There really is no money for a new courtroom, and the Court Administration’s failure to recognize that is a critical problem with government.
This idea should be reconsidered in a way that involves all stakeholders. Let’s make the best use of the resources we have and save some money on the project.
