One provision in Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s proposed spending plan calls for a controversial tax to be exempted for work done on behalf of the state.
Inside the 2019-2020 state budget, legislators inserted a fee required of companies installing fiber optic cable. This compels these firms to pay a tax for every foot of cable they create along state-controlled highways while expanding access to high-speed internet.
Of course, this has interfered with broadband projects. Interestingly, the tax does not apply to phone, sewer or water lines.
Hochul recently released her proposed $216 billion executive budget. It includes $1.6 billion for the ConnectAll Initiative. This money would go toward “new digital infrastructure, capital investments, regulatory reforms and digital access programs to give New Yorkers more high-speed internet coverage in rural areas and more affordable competition in urban neighborhoods,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times.
“The state’s head of economic development assured lawmakers Wednesday that the anticipated $1.6 billion investment in the governor’s budget to expand access to high-speed internet will be different from past broadband initiatives, exempting controversial fees to bridge the digital divide in rural and poor communities. … The state Public Service Commission is expected to release a Broadband Assessment Program survey in May, providing granular statewide data to high-speed internet access for the first time,” the article reported. “All fees will be exempt in projects funded under ConnectAll, including the state Department of Transportation’s lofty fees implemented in 2020 for installers who build fiber optic broadband cables in a state-controlled highway right of way. The fees amass to hundreds of dollars per foot, increasing the total cost of some projects by millions of dollars, which led utility companies to reroute buildouts to avoid state-owned rights of way — exacerbating hurdles to expand access.”
So projects funded through the ConnectAll Initiative won’t be burdened with this tax, which is a good move. Hope Knight, chief executive officer and president of Empire State Development, admitted that this fee has delayed expanding high-speed internet in rural areas of the state.
But state Sen. George M. Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, highlighted a problem with this proposal.
“So what you’re saying is, if you’re taking government money, then we will exempt you. But if you’re just paying your own way, we won’t exempt you,” Borrello said in the story. “That’s why you have all these projects that have been scaled back or canceled where they’re redrawing lines so they avoid state rights of way in the rural areas that I represent. That’s a big problem.”
He was correct in stating this. He also was correct in urging his colleagues to get rid of this fee once and for all.
The Development Authority of the North Country, for example, must pay about $2,000 per mile of fiber that it has installed. The fee totals $1.6 million for the 830 miles of fiber DANC owns along state DOT routes, accounting for a quarter of the network’s annual projected, generated revenue. That’s a lot of money for one state entity to pay another state entity to do its job.
On this page, we have repeatedly applauded the state’s goal of ensuring every New Yorker has access to high-speed internet. Broadband has become essential for carrying out vital tasks — and this has grown even more necessary during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Many rural communities still lack high-speed internet, which is why the state needs to continue pursuing these projects. However, imposing this fee results in some areas being bypassed. This doesn’t serve anyone’s interest.
State legislators should revoke the fiber optic fee in this year’s budget. This will open opportunities for expanding access to broadband, making life a tad better for all residents.
