Some individuals are trying to defraud New Yorkers participating in public health programs through a telephone scam, authorities announced last month.

On May 12, state Attorney General Letitia A. James and acting Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald urged residents to take precautions if they are contacted by someone regarding Medicaid and other state health insurance programs. They provided tips to people to protect themselves and their financial resources.

