Last week, Massena Central School District Board of Education President Paul A. Haggett asked his fellow members if they should continue presenting their meetings live on the internet.
Our response is an enthusiastic “Yes”! The trend started more than two years ago is a positive step toward offering greater transparency about how the district is conducting public business, and it provides additional options for viewing these proceedings.
The school board began livestreaming its meetings on its YouTube channel in March 2020 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In-person gatherings were prohibited, and board members held their meetings on Zoom.
This was to ensure greater safety for board members as well as residents. The state Legislature revised the Open Meetings Act for a time to allow public bodies to conduct business online rather than face to face.
We agree it was appropriate to implement these safety protocols at various times during the pandemic. And since the rates of infection and hospitalization have changed since early 2020, in-person meetings have resumed. In particular, this benefits people who don’t have access to the technology required to view meetings online.
However, continuing to livestream meetings is an added bonus. Not everyone is able to make it to public meetings in person, so being able to watch them on their computers is a great option.
Some of the school board members in Massena told Haggett that while they may not need to livestream their meetings, it was important to record them in some way. This would allow residents to listen to the proceedings at some point in their future.
Continuing to livestream meetings accomplishes both objectives. It offers proceedings online as they are conducted, and it creates a recording that people can access whenever they want.
The Massena Central School District Board of Education members should check both items off their to-do list. They need to maintain their practice of livestreaming meetings and offering these videos on their YouTube channel.
In fact, all public bodies should livestream their meetings. Many officials already possess the equipment needed to do this: a laptop computer! The process is easy to set up, and constituents will appreciate the move toward more open government.
Members of the Watertown City School District also considered discontinuing the live broadcast of their meetings. But residents responded favorably to the livestream option, so the board will keep it going.
Massena may not have the audience that other boards have for their meetings, but this doesn’t mean livestreaming should be stopped. Interest can grow in the near future if there is an important issue that the school board needs to address.
And if the rate of infection once again spikes in our region, the board may have to resume meeting via Zoom. If members keep livestreaming their meetings, the change-over to online proceedings won’t be as drastic.
Offering as many options as possible for constituents to participate in public meetings is a vital goal for which all boards should strive. This will result in increasing interest in how public business is carried out.
A more-informed citizenry is better equipped to make wise decisions. Livestreaming public meetings has become essential for our democratic process, and officials everywhere should make this a priority.
