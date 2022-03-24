In the fall of 2014, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency signed the largest contract in U.S. Army history to supply renewable energy to one of its posts.
Northern New York residents were fortunate that the post in question was Fort Drum. This further enhanced Drum’s value to the military, reducing the likelihood that it will be diminished or closed.
The $289 million, 20-year deal called for ReEnergy Holdings to supply Fort Drum with all its energy needs. The company had acquired a defunct coal-fired plant at Black River adjacent to the post in March 2012. It spent $34 million to convert the site into a biomass facility, which boils wood debris to create electricity; acquiring this material encourages sustainable practices in managing forested areas.
“Biomass power is carbon neutral electricity generated from renewable organic waste that would otherwise be dumped in landfills, openly burned or left as fodder for forest fires. When burned, the energy in biomass is released as heat,” according to ReEnergy’s website. “In biomass power plants, wood waste or other waste is burned to produce steam that runs a turbine to make electricity or that provides heat to industries and homes. Fortunately, new technologies — including pollution controls and combustion engineering — have advanced to the point that any emissions from burning biomass in industrial facilities are generally less than emissions produced when using fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, oil). ReEnergy has included these technologies in our facilities.”
The plant provides Fort Drum with 28 megawatts of power, and ReEnergy was authorized to sell excess energy from its 60-megawatt-capacity plant to the grid. This meant that Fort Drum was independent from other energy sources, the only Army installation to achieve this at the time.
This plan was in keeping with the military’s goal of increasing its use of renewable energy to comply with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, Executive Order 13423 and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. The Army had declared its own goal of achieving 1 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2025.
Electricity at Fort Drum won’t be interrupted if a power line goes down and cuts off energy to a good portion of Jefferson County. This gives authorities at the post confidence that as long as the biomass plant remains viable, the power will flow Drum’s way.
Officials with the Defense Logistics Agency called for the contract to be renegotiated in 2018. It wanted Fort Drum to use ReEnergy only as a backup for the post’s electricity.
This would have put Black River plant out of business. U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., interceded on ReEnergy’s successfully persuaded the government to keep its agreement. In 2019, the Defense Logistics Agency announced that it would no longer seek to renegotiate this contract.
So the federal government made sure that Fort Drum maintained its source of electricity. But legislators in Albany are now the ones who may hamper this critical arrangement.
A state law passed in 2019 does not recognize biomass as a source of energy. Members of the state Legislature will need to revise this statute to make sure Fort Drum continues to receive its energy from the plant.
“If [the law isn’t changed], Larry D. Richardson, ReEnergy’s CEO, says he’ll be forced to shut down the mammoth facility,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The plant places Fort Drum at the forefront of the nation’s military goals for sustainability and protects it from disruptions from cyber-attacks and natural disasters, he said. Without the plant online, the only way that Fort Drum would get electricity is by connecting to unprotected transmission lines, Mr. Richardson said. The bill has been introduced to the energy committees in both the Assembly and Senate. Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, are co-sponsoring the bill.”
Lawmakers need to act on this bill immediately. It’s essential for Fort Drum to maintain its energy independence. We urge them to pass this legislation and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to sign it into law as soon as possible.
