There’s a lot of talk these days about what it will take to preserve democracy in our society — and for good reason.
Voting rights activists have documented how many states are scaling back initiatives that make casting ballots more convenient. Creating obstacles will decrease participation in the electoral process, narrowing opportunities for people to ensure their interests are represented in government.
A key factor in this essential practice of civic engagement is having access to information. Being able to scrutinize public records and attend meetings where vital policies are made must not be thwarted if we are to make the best decisions regarding elected officials.
The state Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws are designed to empower New Yorkers with the tools we all need to do this. They require public officials to make records available when requested and conduct meetings in ways allowing constituents to view what’s going on.
But just because the law makes these mandates doesn’t mean authorities follow them as closely as they should. In fact, many officials routinely ignore the FOIL and OML during their tenures.
We must press them to adhere to these statutes. The period that began Sunday and ends Saturday has been designated as Sunshine Week, a time when open government advocates promote the value of greater transparency to information.
The American Society of News Editors, now called the News Leaders Association, began Sunshine Week in 2005. Many of us in the news industry take this time each year to highlight the need to protect the FOIL and OML.
It’s critical that we have these laws to keep an eye on what government officials are doing. But a major problem with them is that the state does not offer a strong enforcement mechanism when they are violated.
If individuals or organizations believe an infraction has occurred, it’s up to them to bring legal action. They must be willing to put up their own money to try to convince a court that one of these laws was broken.
While state law allows judges to order compensation if a violation has taken place, many people don’t have the financial resources to pursue this course of action. There have been countless infractions that have occurred throughout New York simply because individuals who are aware of what’s happened lack the funds to press the issue.
Some other states have much better methods of enforcing their sunshine laws, and New York should learn from their examples. Connecticut, for example, has a Freedom of Information Commission. This body hears complaints and imposes penalties for violations.
Preserving democracy requires us to make informed choices about our representatives. This means we must be allowed access to records detailing public business and attend meetings where decisions are made.
Legislators must commit to revising the state’s sunshine laws. Offering the FOIL and OML with incredibly flimsy enforcement procedures defeats the purpose of having them. Let’s all make our voices heard this Sunshine Week to demand more practical measures to promote open government.
