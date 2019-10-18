Criminals have a long history of trying to rob senior citizens of their hard-earned money and possessions.
And unfortunately, many seniors fall prey to a variety of scams. These used to occur primarily through in-person visits to homes or by phone calls.
But the internet has vastly broadened the list of potential victims for con artists. Elderly individuals need all the resources they can get to reduce the potential of being scammed online.
The good news is that seminars will be held in the coming week in both Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, worked with the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York and AT&T to put on these events.
The first seminar is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S. State St. in Lowville. The second one is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the town of Potsdam offices, 18 Elm St. in Potsdam.
“Seminar attendees will be shown how to recognize and avoid senior-focused scams, protect their identity while online and in general … how to navigate the internet safely, according to the news release on the event. Attention will be given to both common and lesser-known scams targeting seniors as well as what to do if someone falls for a scam,” a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Digital You and Cyber Aware are public education programs launched by AT&T providing tools, tips, apps, guidance and community education events like these seminars to help people have safe online experiences. The BBB’s online tool, Scam Tracker, gives people an opportunity to report and learn about scams happening near them. All scams reported with the app are vetted by the BBB staff and shared with local law enforcement and agencies for analysis to help stop the scams, the release said.”
It’s vital that seniors learn about how to protect themselves from online criminals.
These seminars will provide them with the tools they need to keep their identity and financial information safe.
We commend organizers for hosting these upcoming events and encourage people to spread the word about them. Visit digitalyou.att.com and att.com/cyberaware or www.BBB.org/ScamTracker for additional resources.
