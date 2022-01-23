Bringing SkyWest Airlines to the Ogdensburg International Airport several years ago was an excellent move, one that complemented the facility’s growing status as a major regional hub for travel.
So the news nearly two weeks ago that SkyWest will cease being Ogdensburg’s Essential Air Service carrier was indeed disappointing. Its twice-daily flight schedule to Dulles International Airport just outside of Washington, D.C., offered tremendous benefits.
In a prepared statement, SkyWest said it was leaving Ogdensburg due to “navigating staffing challenges generated by a surge in COVID-19 cases …” The airlines further stated: “As a result of these challenges, we expect to discontinue United Express service at Ogdensburg this spring. We are working to minimize the impact to customers and our people. SkyWest ground staff at Ogdensburg will be offered various options, including transfer opportunities within the company.”
SkyWest also opted to pull its service from Plattsburgh International Airport. It’s unfortunate that the airlines is abandoning Northern New York. The problems stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic will not last forever, and SkyWest’s decision to leave is perhaps premature.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., responded quickly when he heard this news. He sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to urge him to help identify another EAS carrier as soon as possible. He also wants the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a hold-in order to ensure SkyWest maintains its regular schedule at Ogdensburg until a new provider is established.
“Cutting back Essential Air Service to the Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh airports is the wrong way to go for Northern New York,” Schumer said in a news release. “As the north country continues to recover from the economic impacts of the [coronavirus] pandemic and the extended closure of the northern border, maintaining consistent and reliable air service to other hubs across the [United States] is essential to the region’s recovery.”
The EAS program is vital to rural communities across the nation, including those in Northern New York. It’s the only way to entice major airlines to many smaller communities.
This federal initiative has been a lifeline to local cities and villages. It has provided transportation options to people seeking to travel to other parts of the country. It also has enhanced business opportunities by linking regions hosting a variety of companies.
“The EAS program was developed after the airline industry was deregulated in 1978. Deregulation meant airlines could decide which markets to serve and how much to charge for services,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times (http://wdt.me/MrGBPx). “This led to a scarcity of air service in rural communities where operating costs were higher and populations were smaller and less dense. The EAS program was put into place to guarantee air service to those underserved communities.”
It’s important to find a good air carrier to replace SkyWest as soon as possible. The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has made significant improvements to the airport, and the facility has become the pre-eminent transportation hub in this region.
In 2016, the OBPA completed a $26 million project to improve the airport. Work included a 1,200-foot extension of the airport runway as well as construction of a new terminal building and adjacent 400-space parking lot. This allowed the airport to lure airlines with larger jets, thus increasing flight options to additional destinations.
Last year, the OBPA applied for a $20 million grant through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative, overseen by the state Department of Transportation. These funds would be used to renovate the airport’s terminal. The grant would be a worthy investment in this valuable city asset.
We appreciate Schumer’s involvement in the situation with the airport. Hopefully, another provider can be named soon so that service at Ogdensburg will not be disrupted.
