With summer fast approaching, there are plenty of activities available to keep children occupied.
And having a few months off school is good for kids. It encourages them to enjoy the outdoors, get some exercise and use their imaginations while coming up with different games to play. These annual breaks in warmer weather benefit their bodies as well as their spirits.
But children need to keep their minds active as well. It’s critical that reading remain a part of their daily routine.
Antwerp Primary School, part of Indian River Central School District, is one of the institutions in Northern New York making an excellent effort to ensure this occurs. It partnered with the Books Are Fun organization to provide books for students to read this summer.
“Staff at Antwerp Primary School distributed dozens of books [June 2] from Book Blast, a program of the Books Are Fun company, which aims to give as many books to as many students as possible,” according to a story published June 2 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Classroom by classroom, packages of books were passed out, and the excitement was palpable. Students helped fundraise to earn books for their home libraries and received up to 10 books depending on how much money they raised. To fundraise for their libraries, students each sent 10 email or text invitations to friends and family members seeking support. All students received at least one book, even if they didn’t raise any money.”
Books Are Fun has been helping children and adults build their home libraries for more than 30 years. Through its Book Blast program, the group lists titles best suited for specific grade levels.
This is Antwerp Primary School’s first year participating in this program. Jessica K. Sines, library media specialist for Antwerp and Theresa primary schools, helped organize the Book Blast event at Antwerp. She is encouraging other schools in the district to become involved.
This is a great way to keep books in children’s hands during the summer months. Many kids have lost valuable educational opportunities during the novel coronavirus pandemic, so we commend Antwerp for taking advantage of this wonderful program.
