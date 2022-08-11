Like most other children, Caleb T. Weygandt found worthwhile ways to spend his free time.
Members of his family said he loved playing video games and baseball. The 14-year-old from Dexter also enjoyed riding his bicycle.
Tragically, the latter interest of his claimed his life. He died July 3 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries he sustained June 28.
While riding his bicycle, he collided with a pickup truck/trailer at Liberty Street and Lakeview Drive in Dexter. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured and was found by police authorities not to be at fault.
Caleb was not wearing a bicycle helmet, and family members want to increase people’s need for maximum safety. As they move through their grief, it’s good they have come forward to share this message.
Family members also decided to donate Caleb’s tissue for the benefit of other people. His grandfather made a career in tissue and organ donation.
“I strongly want to advocate the use of head protection for both children and adults while riding,” Susan Weygandt, Caleb’s grandmother, said in a story published July 30 by the Watertown Daily Times. “We know that Caleb’s death and tissue donation will be a precious gift to enhance the life of others.”
In lieu of flowers, family members requested that supporters donate bicycle helmets. Rebecca Taylor, one of Caleb’s teachers at the General Brown Central School District, has been dispersing information about the rules of the road as well as bicycle helmets.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that nationwide nearly 1,000 bicyclists die and more than 130,000 are injured in crashes on U.S. roads each year,” the article reported. “[Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh] said some things people should do while riding a bicycle, no matter how old you are, is wear a helmet, follow the rules of the road and make sure the brakes on the bicycle work and are in good condition. He also said skateboarders, scooter riders and motorized bikers should wear a helmet and take extra precautions. For those who ride bicycles at night, Chief McIntosh said to make sure reflectors are working, make sure there is a light in front of the bike as well as the back, and wear reflective clothing. Drivers should pay attention to the road to ensure the safety of those around them.
“Children who follow the bike safety rules may be in store for a treat from local fire departments and a local police department. Chief McIntosh said that his department has teamed up with Lickety Split, a Dexter ice cream shop, and has gift certificates from the business stocked in firetrucks,” according to the story. “When the department isn’t on an emergency call and members see someone riding a bike with a helmet on, they will stop and talk with the rider and give them a gift certificate for a free kiddie cone from the shop. The Fire Department also partners with Samaritan Auxiliary to place stickers inside a person’s helmet with emergency contact information as well as medical history. To alert the [local] fire department that they have the sticker, they will place another sticker on the outside of the helmet. Chief McIntosh also said that the same type of sticker exists for car seats. After the collision on June 28, Chief McIntosh said he has seen more children riding their bikes with a helmet, and he is hopeful the free ice cream will encourage more people to wear their helmets.”
We appreciate the willingness of Caleb’s family to speak out on the issue of bicycle safety. Hopefully, it will save the lives of others. We urge individuals to understand and adhere to the rules of the road.
