People who have been infected with the novel coronavirus need access to health care resources to ensure they receive the best treatment possible.
However, one of the major concerns when the pandemic began last year was how the number of patients with COVID-19 would overwhelm hospitals. They would use up beds and require the attention of medical personnel.
In some places across the nation, this scenario was played out. We admire the many doctors, nurses, physician assistants and other hospital staff members who met this challenge and treated so many people.
One concept being put into practice to flatten the curve is to allow patients with only mild cases of COVID-19 to monitor their condition at home. This way, they can record their vital signs and discuss how they feel with health care professionals online or by telephone.
By using this approach, hospital beds are preserved for individuals with more serious cases of COVID-19. Medical personnel will decrease their exposure to the coronavirus by seeing fewer people who are infected. And patients who remain in their homes won’t risk coming into contact with others.
Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has implemented this idea. Its program appears to be having the desired results.
“Samaritan Medical Center has piloted a program to allow patients with less severe COVID-19 symptoms to recover at home with the help of remote monitoring and follow-up care. One month in, the program seems to be going well and is keeping beds free in the hospital, should they be needed in the future. When patients arrive at the hospital’s emergency department and are determined to be COVID-19 positive, they are assessed according to the American College of Emergency Physicians severity scale. If anybody is moderately or severely ill, they must stay at the hospital for close monitoring, but there’s a significant portion of people who are only mildly ill with COVID-19 and don’t need that level of monitoring in the hospital,” according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “So far, at least 23 patients have taken part in the pilot program and just three have called with worsening symptoms and been readmitted to the hospital. Patients who qualify for the pilot program, which began Jan. 10, are discharged with a medical-grade pulse oximeter, as well as detailed instructions and a follow-up appointment with a physician within 48 hours. The pulse oximeter goes on a patient’s finger and measures the saturation of oxygen in the blood as well as their pulse.
“One of the most important things for determining how severely ill someone is with COVID-19 is their vital signs,” the article reported. “Most people at home could do something like take their pulse rate or count the respirations they have in a minute, but there’s really no way someone could know the percentage of oxygen in their blood without a meter. With the oximeter, Samaritan is asking patients to keep track of its measurements twice a day and to write the readings down. Then Home Health follows up with telehealth visits, either over the phone or via Zoom on days two and four, as well as days seven and 10.”
Other health care organizations around the country are using more advanced measures to keep track of how patients are doing, but the mission is the same:
Allow those who can recover at home to do so.
We commend Samaritan for taking up this idea and encourage other medical facilities to follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.