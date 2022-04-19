With the vast amount of information on the internet, vulnerable individuals often fall prey to dangerous content.
Tragically, such was the case for one north country family. But they exhibited the decency to share their experience so that others may be spared their anguish.
Xander C. Worthley, a 12-year-old student at J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton, died March 21. He became aware of what’s called the choking challenge, which led to his death.
Principal Joseph D. McDonough recently sent a letter to parents. He advised them to be aware of this practice and take steps to protect their children.
“Even through the heavy grief of loss, the Worthley family has reached out to the school with information they have asked to be shared with all of you,” McDonough wrote in his letter, according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Through sharing Xander’s story and providing resources to heighten awareness of the potential dangers at our children’s fingertips, the Worthleys are hopeful that they may be able to contribute to the future well-being of our children.
“References to these challenges, along with challenges of various sorts, are easily accessible on the internet and social media,” McDonough wrote. “A simple Google search yields instant access to these dangerous challenges. … Thanks to the strength and openness of the Worthley family, we are sending this letter as a first step towards heightening awareness of the dangers of these challenges and the risks faced by our children and students.”
We’re grateful for this effort on the part of the Worthley family to alert others to the hazards of such content.
It’s very thoughtful of them to consider the rest of the school community during this time of loss.
Parents and guardians need to understand the risks that children face online. There have been reports from across the nation of young people being harmed and dying from things they see on the internet. Let’s all become more aware of the disturbing content available and help kids understand the harm it poses to them.
