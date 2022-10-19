Of the 33.8 million Americans living in food-insecure households in 2021, 9.2 million of them were children.
The good news is that this figure is lower than the 11.7 million children living in food-insecure households in 2020 and 10.7 million so identified in 2019. Even larger numbers were seen in 2008 (16.6 million children), 2012 (15.8 million children) and 2016 (12.9 million children).
Some of this reduction resulted from expanded government programs helping lower-income individuals during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They obviously had a positive effect on the overall situation by proving additional resources for people living in poverty.
But many of these programs are returning to their pre-pandemic levels of assistance. Authorities fear this could see a rise in the number of children living in food-insecure households over the next few years.
The federal government issued waivers during the pandemic so that schools could serve free meals to all students. Some of these options have expired, so families at many schools once again needed to submit applications to determine if they qualified for free meals, programs with reduced prices or paid plans.
These services have assisted many families by providing their children with meals for free or at reduced rates from Monday through Friday. But what about on weekends when students aren’t coming to school? Will they have enough to eat on Saturday and Sunday?
Since 2011, a program in Massena called Back the Pack has helped fill this gap. Volunteers collect food items and place them in Ziplock bags for elementary school students to take home for the weekend.
Counselors identify which students need assistance, and teachers place the bags in the children’s backpacks on Fridays once parents give their permission. Items include breakfast bars, cereals, fruit cups, fruit punch, raisins and sandwich crackers. Back the Pack has relied on donations from members of the community and businesses to carry out its work.
Julianne C. Paquin, who chairs the program, said volunteers gave out about 4,200 packs when it began in the 2011-2012 school year. The following year, more than 9,000 packs were delivered. The program was on track to hand out more than 11,600 packs for the 2021-2022 academic year, Paquin said a few months ago.
But the rate of inflation that has plagued Americans across the country has resulted in much higher expenses for Back the Pack. So organizers have announced they’ll close the program at the end of this school year.
“What brought it about was a number of things. No. 1, the cost of food is prohibitive. What used to cost me around $25,000 cost me almost $60,000 for four orders this year. It’s only going to continue to go up,” Paquin said in a story published May 29 by the Watertown Daily Times. “We’re just this little organization. I think [this] year we’ll possibly be approaching almost $70,000. I’m guessing at that now, but it seems like that’s going to happen. For a small group like us to raise that kind of money is just nearly impossible.”
It’s unfortunate that Back the Pack will need to cease its operations at the end of this academic year. We hope efforts are made to continue helping students from lower-income households in some way.
But Paquin, the volunteers who ran the program and those who contributed to it should be very proud of what they accomplished. They have modeled citizenship in the finest manner and are commended for their work.
