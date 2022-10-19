Of the 33.8 million Americans living in food-insecure households in 2021, 9.2 million of them were children.

The good news is that this figure is lower than the 11.7 million children living in food-insecure households in 2020 and 10.7 million so identified in 2019. Even larger numbers were seen in 2008 (16.6 million children), 2012 (15.8 million children) and 2016 (12.9 million children).

