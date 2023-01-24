Labor of love

Jenna L. Stiles of Massena took part in the inaugural St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Valentine’s Day card drive in 2021. Here, she poses with some of the 300 Valentine’s Day cards she and her mom made for senior citizens in the area. Courtesy of Joanne Stiles

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and the county’s Youth Bureau over-see a wonderful program each year to bring joy to senior citizens.

The two agencies jointly operate a Valentine’s Day card drive. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to write cards to elderly individuals. The cards are then distributed to seniors through the Office for the Aging’s home delivery meal service.

