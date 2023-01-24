The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and the county’s Youth Bureau over-see a wonderful program each year to bring joy to senior citizens.
The two agencies jointly operate a Valentine’s Day card drive. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to write cards to elderly individuals. The cards are then distributed to seniors through the Office for the Aging’s home delivery meal service.
The agencies are again soliciting cards from students. This is a great way to remind local seniors of how much they mean to all of us.
“The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau sponsors the Valentine’s card drive to engage our youth in decorating cards, handwritten notes and colorful drawings to brighten Valentine’s Day for senior citizens in the county,” Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus Chase said in a news item published Jan. 14, 2022, by the Watertown Daily Times. “This is an opportunity for our school-age children, teens and families to come together and show support and kindness to older residents who may be feeling lonely and isolated.”
In 2021, Massena Central High School junior Jenna L. Stiles stood out for her efforts to support the program. She began collecting cards from her fellow students, eventually amassing about 300 of the more than 2,000 the Youth Bureau distributed that year.
“Jenna’s initiative and drive [were] very inspiring to see,” Backus said, according to a story published Feb. 18, 2021, by the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s always impressive to see how youth want to be engaged and involved within their community.”
This program not only benefits senior citizens. It allows students to display their creativity in crafting meaningful cards. And it helps connect members of these two generations.
Cards may be submitted by Feb. 10 to the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau, 80 St. Hwy 310, Suite 4, Canton, NY 13617. This makes everyone involved experience the sentiments of Valentine’s Day, and we applaud all those who participate.
