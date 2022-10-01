Officials of the Copenhagen Fire Department refused to take the opportunity offered to them to preserve their agency.
Audits conducted in 2021 by the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau (part of the state Department of Labor) and the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli highlighted weak points in Fire Department practices. The Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau’s audit focused on safety procedures, while the state comptroller’s office looked at its finances.
Questions raised due to these audits compelled the Copenhagen Village Board of Trustees to absorb the department’s finances into the municipal budget earlier this year. This served as the first step into bringing the department under the village’s control.
The Village Board then instructed the Fire Department to turn over its assets and finances. Several towns indicated they would not renew their upcoming contracts to receive fire protection service from the agency if it remained a separate entity.
Board members gave the Fire Department a stark choice: Comply with this request or face dissolution. The situation had grown so severe that village authorities believed they needed to take this drastic measure.
When presented with this choice, there really was no choice. Survival depended upon accommodating those who exerted control. Why push for an option that will result in the department being disbanded?
Fire Department officials postponed their decision and eventually received an extension to the deadline set by the Village Board. This didn’t change the choices they confronted; it merely gave them more time to decide to do what’s right.
Unfortunately, they failed to grab this lifesaver. So the Village Board voted last month to dissolve the Fire Department.
There is obviously a history of friction between firefighters and village trustees.
One example was when the board voted to stop funding the Fire Department’s drill team in 2018. This came about because of “the high cost of workers’ compensation cases resulting from past injuries,” according to a story published June 28, 2019, by the Watertown Daily Times.
Fire officials asked trustees to reinstate the money, but this request was declined. The department then tried to provide its own workers’ compensation insurance so that firefighters could pay for their own policy for the drill team rather than having the village fund it. But this would have required authorities to separate the drill team from the Fire Department, and there was no way to accomplish this.
So the Fire Department announced that the drill team would exist in name only. No firefighters would participate in any drills; the name would be kept merely to allow club members to officiate at other firematics events.
The issues highlighted in the audits released last year raised more serious questions about how the Fire Department operated. This made some of its customers nervous, and corrective action needed to be taken.
There’s no doubt that firefighters believed village officials were intruding on their turf. We understand their reluctance to give up everything that distinguished them from a municipal agency.
However, fire officials allowed their department to fold rather than turn it over to the village. This demonstrates a lack of leadership, a condition that likely led to the problems experienced by the department.
We hope the communities affected by the Fire Department’s being dissolved — including the village of Copenhagen — will find alternate fire protection services soon. The real lesson here, though, is that this is no way to operate an organization charged with ensuring public safety.
